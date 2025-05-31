Liberia: Corruption At Presidential Doorsteps

A GAC report published in March 2025 has revealed significant payroll irregularities and financial mismanagement within the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs (MOS) at the Executive Mansion in Liberia. The audit, spanning the periods from July 1, 2018, to March 31, 2024, identified various violations of public financial laws and fraudulent recruitment practices.

The report, signed by Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson, identified significant financial mismanagement, fraudulent recruitment practices, and violations of public financial management laws during the audit period, which covered the terms of former President George Weah and part of current President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration. These activities occurred under the leadership of former Ministers of State Nathaniel F. McGill, G. Wesseh Blamo--two ministers who served under former President Weah, and current Minister Sylvester M. Grigsby, appointed in January of last year.

The audit highlighted noncompliance of the MOS supplementary payroll system with various legal frameworks, including the Revenue Code of 2011 and the Public Financial Management Act of 2009. One notable finding was that MOS exceeded its approved budget by US$3,506,271.00 for supplementary personnel over the six-year period.

From July 2018 to March 2024, the audit found the Mansion's payroll records to be incomplete, inaccurate, and inadequately documented, with salary payments totaling US$7,933,573.01 and L$964,766.21 lacking necessary supporting documentation such as payroll journals, debit instructions, or bank statements.

In September 2020, a payroll discrepancy was identified, involving payments to 58 individuals not on the official personnel list and 129 individuals listed as employees but not appearing on the payroll.

Furthermore, during a close-out exercise in early 2024, severance payments for 647 laid-off employees were calculated using an unauthorized two-week formula, in violation of the Decent Work Act of 2015, which mandates four weeks of severance pay per completed year of service.

Additionally, 74 employees with unverified legitimacy were owed US$76,440 in unpaid benefits, with no evidence of check cancellations or fund retention. Moreover, from July 2018 to December 2023, the Ministry failed to maintain staff attendance records, compromising payroll verification processes and creating opportunities for misuse.

The audit report also highlighted serious tax compliance failures, stating that MOS did not remit personal income taxes deducted from employees' salaries as required by the Revenue Code of Liberia. Management did not transfer Personal Income Tax (PIT) withheld from supplementary staff into the Government of Liberia Revenue Account during the audit period.

The audit revealed that no contributions were made to the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) by the Ministry from 2018 to 2024, which goes against the requirements of the 2017 NASSCORP Act mandating a 10% contribution of gross salaries.

The GAC criticized the Ministry for not adhering to competitive recruitment procedures when hiring 739 supplementary staff. Evidence showed that individuals were hired based on requests from senior management without proper documentation or necessary qualifications.

During the audit, it was found that a substantial number of employee files lacked essential documents such as appointment letters, applications, and credentials. Additionally, a significant portion of employees had incomplete or missing personnel files.

The Ministry's internal control framework was found to be lacking, with no approved Human Resource Policy and Procedures in place to guide HR activities. Payroll processing using Microsoft Excel instead of a secure automated system, and a lack of segregation of duties between HR and Finance departments during payroll processing were identified as areas of concern.

Furthermore, discrepancies in salaries for employees in similar roles and departments were noted, indicating violations of the harmonized salary structure. The audit underlined that several positions were receiving salaries that did not align with the established pay grades.

The GAC has recommended that the National Legislature take prompt action in light of the issues identified in the audit report. Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson Sr. emphasized the importance of implementing the report's recommendations urgently and called upon the Speaker, Members of the House of Representatives, and the Pro-Tempore and Members of the Liberia Senate to consider these recommendations with urgency.

The GAC noted that MOS made verbal commitments to address issues such as implementing a salary structure and adopting HR policies. However, the GAC noted a lack of documentary evidence to substantiate these commitments. It has committed to monitoring and following up on these matters in the upcoming audit cycle.