Sudan: Ministry of Finance Fully Fulfills Its Financial Obligations Until May 2025

Port Sudan, May 29, 2025 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has fully fulfilled its approved budget obligations for the period from January to May of the current fiscal year 2025, after achieving key objectives, including resource mobilization and spending on priorities.

In a press statement at the ministry on Wednesday, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Abdullah Ibrahim, announced the completion of all payments for the war effort and the War of Dignity as a priority.

He also announced the payment of salaries for federal unit employees and all pension entitlements for the aforementioned period, along with the Eid al-Fitr grant, the payment of the government's obligations to the National Health Insurance Fund, and the fulfillment of the health sector's obligations to support treatment in government hospitals and the provision of medicines and medical equipment.

The ministry also completed the receipt of 66 ambulances for the Ministry of Health's National Ambulance Project, with a grant from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development. During this period, preparations were made for health sector emergencies, including rapid responses to epidemics, including cholera.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance revealed the completion of the payment of the states' share of the revenues actually collected at the central level through the Ministry of Federal Government, according to the agreed-upon percentage (30%).

The agricultural sector's requirements for production inputs, operational capacity, and direct financing to producers through the relevant authorities have also been met. Financial obligations for the receipt and transport of external humanitarian aid and ensuring its delivery to the beneficiaries of war-affected citizens have also been fully met.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance stressed the ministry's commitment to meeting all requirements for creating the necessary security and health environment for citizens' return to Khartoum State, including the payment of obligations to police, security , and civil defense organs, as well as the cost of mine clearance, hygiene, and sterilization supplies.