Sudan: Gum Arabic Exports From Al-Gadarif to America and European Increased

29 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Gadarif, May 29, 2025 (SUNA) - Al-Gadarif State-based Biosilks Company Limited has announced the export of 350,000 tons of various types of gum arabic, including mechanically ground gum, pure gum, and granulated gum, to the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and Belgium.

The gum is used in various food and pharmaceutical industries.

Engineer Yassin Al-Gaili Mohamed Omar, the company's director in the state, explained to SUNA that the establishment of the gum arabic factory in Al-Gadarif came in light of the state's abundant production of this crop, especially in the southern regions such as Qala' Al-Nahl, Bazura, and Al-Azaza.

Engineer Omer confirmed that the product is subject to all quality standards through specialists and a laboratory equipped with the latest technology, in addition to manual sorting and screening to remove impurities, which enabled the company to obtain ISO certification for the product.

In the area of social responsibility, he pointed to the company's contribution to supporting education by establishing literacy schools and providing more than 100 job opportunities daily for temporary workers.

He noted that the scarcity of production in the western regions, due to the war, has contributed to an increase in gum arabic exports from Al-Gadarif.

He added that the company is working to train small producers on methods for harvesting and tapping the acacia tree to improve crop quality and ensure its export to the highest standards.

