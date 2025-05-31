Sudan: Health Ministry Stresses Importance of Supporting Health Interventions to Contain Cholera and Bridge Gaps

- The Federal Ministry of Health has affirmed its continued coordination with organizations working to combat the cholera epidemic in Khartoum State.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of supporting health interventions and monitoring reports to bridge gaps and enhance the response to limit the spread of the disease. This is all in conjunction with the need to quickly fulfill commitments and accelerate intervention steps.

This came during a coordination meeting of health system partners, which the Minister of Health called the "Meeting to Fulfill Commitments to Accelerate and Coordinate Response."

The meeting was held on Wednesday, chaired by the Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, and attended by the Director of the Federal Directorate of Emergency and Epidemic Control, Dr. Montasir Mohamed Osman.

During the meeting, the Minister of Health stressed that the primary goal is to strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Health and international organizations to contain cholera and reduce the number of infections and deaths.

He also highlighted the need to intensify environmental sanitation campaigns and increase coordination with health authorities in the state. He also stressed the importance of international organizations fulfilling their pledges to ensure the continued provision of essential health services.

In this context, the Minister called on donors to double their support for the health sector, given the current challenges facing Sudan, stressing that a rapid response and effective interventions are essential to limit the spread of the disease.

For his part, the Director General of the Health Sector in Khartoum State, Dr. Fath Al-Rahman Mohamed Al-Amin, affirmed the State of Khartoum's Health Ministry's commitment to continuing efforts to combat cholera and expand the scope of the response. He pointed to the urgent need to increase health interventions in the localities of Omdurman, Karari, and Ombadda, calling on international partners to provide the necessary support to ensure the health of citizens.