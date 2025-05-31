Sudan: Health Minister, Khartoum State's Wali Visit Omdurman Military Zone and Medical Corps

- As part of his visit to Khartoum State, Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Wali (governor) of Khartoum State Ahmed Osman Hamza, visited the Omdurman Military Zone.

He was received by Major General Al-Zafir Omar Abdel-Gafir, Commander of the Zone.

The visit aimed to offer congratulations on the decisive victories over the rebel militia and to meet the Omdurman Military Zone Army with the Jebel Awliya Military Command.

The Minister of Health praised the steadfastness of the armed forces, the regular forces, and the state government in the Battle of Dignity and their overcoming of all challenges. He said, "Now, we are focused on the post-war reconstruction phase and the effects of the war on health, service, and security."

The Wali of Khartoum State assured the state has been continuing to provide services that had been systematically destroyed, stressing that its return would be a boon for citizens' return and the cessation of the spread of watery diarrhea, thanks to the significant efforts made by the state, federal health, and state health. He stated that the situation is now under control, following the provision of all necessary resources, including prevention, treatment, and awareness, as well as the preparation and expansion of isolation centers with support from the Federal Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.

For his part, the Commander of the Omdurman Military Zone praised the Federal Ministry of Health for its efforts during the war to provide treatment and healthcare. He emphasized their readiness to face the challenges of the next phase, including security breaches and sleeper cells, following the advance of mobile units into areas toward the states. He also affirmed efforts, along with the state government, to normalize life and enable the return of citizens.

The visit continued with the visit to the Medical Corps Command in Omdurman, where Lt. Gen. Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Atta, Commander of the Medical Corps, welcomed the delegation. He thanked them for the visit and inspected the facilities, highlighting the joint efforts and response to the current health situation and establishing partnerships for several services that support the health sector in the state.

The Federal Minister of Health reassured that the health situation is steadily improving and that watery diarrhea is under control thanks to the tremendous efforts and support of the state government, the World Health Organization, and national organizations in providing medical personnel with supplies, in addition to expanding isolation centers in the areas most affected by the spread of the disease.

During the joint meeting between the Federal Ministry of Health, Khartoum State, and the Medical Corps, agreement was reached on several projects to enhance the health situation at this stage and reduce the spread of watery diarrhea, which has begun to decline.