South Africa: Gayton Mckenzie Should Be Relieved of His Cabinet Position

The reality is that Gayton McKenzie has no place in government and his clownishly dangerous comments must be met with sanction.

While everyone was distracted by the spectacle in the Oval Office between Presidents Trump and Ramaphosa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie was engaging in xenophobic outbursts, not as a campaigning Patriotic Alliance rabble-rouser but, in effect, asserting xenophobia as government policy.

While addressing the chairpersons and CEOs of all Department of Sport, Arts and Culture entities - including museums, theatres and heritage and funding agencies, he launched into an attack on "foreigners" in South Africa.

He is quoted, inter alia, as saying:

"Some of you here [have] the audacity to hire foreigners instead of South Africans.";

"I don't care how you used to do it. But for as long as I am the minister, there will be no foreigner that will work in an entity while a South African can do the same thing.";

He said that "foreigners" employed by departments needed to be "out in three weeks". "I said it, I want them out, get them out."

Leaving aside the inappropriate tone of engagement by a Cabinet Minister, it is the language of "them" and "us", threatening to divide and fomenting hate, which should disturb us all.

In reporting by Marianne Thamm, we understand that, "Daily Maverick has...