Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Named First Runner-Up At Miss World 2025

Addis Ababa, — Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia has achieved a historic milestone at the 72nd Miss World pageant, securing the position of First Runner-Up in the globally celebrated beauty and purpose competition.

The event, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India, concluded with Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri being crowned Miss World 2025.

Hasset's second-place finish marks the highest ranking ever attained by an Ethiopian contestant in Miss World history, drawing widespread praise from across Ethiopia and the African continent.

A graduate in public health and a passionate advocate for women's health and education, Hasset represented Ethiopia with distinction both on and off the stage.

Her "Beauty With a Purpose" project, which focused on maternal health and girls' education in rural communities, impressed judges and audiences alike. During the final round, when asked to reflect on the impact of her presence in the competition, Hasset stated:

"There are so many children and mothers behind me that get so many things from me just from standing here."

Her heartfelt response was met with resounding applause and ultimately secured her place among the top finalists.

The top four contestants were:

Miss World 2025 - Opal Suchata Chuangsri (Thailand)

- Opal Suchata Chuangsri (Thailand) 1st Runner-Up - Hasset Dereje Admassu (Ethiopia)

- Hasset Dereje Admassu (Ethiopia) 2nd Runner-Up - Maja Klajda (Poland)

- Maja Klajda (Poland) 3rd Runner-Up - Aurélie Joachim (Martinique)

Hasset's placement is considered a significant breakthrough for Ethiopian and African representation in international pageantry. Her performance highlighted the importance of substance, advocacy, and cultural pride within global beauty contests.

Public reactions in Ethiopia were overwhelmingly celebratory, with national leaders, media outlets, and civil society figures hailing her as a role model. Social media platforms across the country lit up with messages of congratulations and admiration, with many calling her success "a victory for all Ethiopian women."

Although the crown went to Thailand, many Ethiopians view Hasset's achievement as a defining moment that has already made a lasting impact. She is expected to continue her advocacy work and serve as a voice for health equity and gender empowerment both locally and internationally.