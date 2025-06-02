Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Named First Runner-Up At Miss World 2025

1 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia has achieved a historic milestone at the 72nd Miss World pageant, securing the position of First Runner-Up in the globally celebrated beauty and purpose competition.

The event, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, India, concluded with Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri being crowned Miss World 2025.

Hasset's second-place finish marks the highest ranking ever attained by an Ethiopian contestant in Miss World history, drawing widespread praise from across Ethiopia and the African continent.

A graduate in public health and a passionate advocate for women's health and education, Hasset represented Ethiopia with distinction both on and off the stage.

Her "Beauty With a Purpose" project, which focused on maternal health and girls' education in rural communities, impressed judges and audiences alike. During the final round, when asked to reflect on the impact of her presence in the competition, Hasset stated:

"There are so many children and mothers behind me that get so many things from me just from standing here."

Her heartfelt response was met with resounding applause and ultimately secured her place among the top finalists.

The top four contestants were:

  • Miss World 2025 - Opal Suchata Chuangsri (Thailand)
  • 1st Runner-Up - Hasset Dereje Admassu (Ethiopia)
  • 2nd Runner-Up - Maja Klajda (Poland)
  • 3rd Runner-Up - Aurélie Joachim (Martinique)

Hasset's placement is considered a significant breakthrough for Ethiopian and African representation in international pageantry. Her performance highlighted the importance of substance, advocacy, and cultural pride within global beauty contests.

Public reactions in Ethiopia were overwhelmingly celebratory, with national leaders, media outlets, and civil society figures hailing her as a role model. Social media platforms across the country lit up with messages of congratulations and admiration, with many calling her success "a victory for all Ethiopian women."

Although the crown went to Thailand, many Ethiopians view Hasset's achievement as a defining moment that has already made a lasting impact. She is expected to continue her advocacy work and serve as a voice for health equity and gender empowerment both locally and internationally.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.