Kenya: Stick With Ruto or Be Sidelined, Mt Kenya Residents Told

Nyeri — Leaders allied to President William Ruto have cautioned Mt. Kenya residents against supporting a different presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, warning that doing so could diminish their chances of one of their own leading the country in the future.

Speaking during an empowerment forum at Wamagana Stadium in Tetu Constituency, the leaders -- led by Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri and National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro -- said the region would be politically sidelined if it supported a candidate not aligned with the current administration.

"As a region, we are better off with William Ruto. He has only five years left to complete his term, after which he can pave the way for one of our own. Woe unto you if you vote in a new person; it means you will be in the political cold for the next 15 years," said Kiunjuri.

"This region is safe in Ruto's hands. We have leaders like [Deputy President] Kithure Kindiki who are traversing the nation and building bridges with other communities. Open your eyes -- if he seeks the presidency, he can win," Kiunjuri added.

He expressed confidence that the Kenya Kwanza government would fulfill 90 percent of its promises to the region.

'Political manipulation'

His sentiments were echoed by Osoro, who praised President Ruto's frequent engagements in the region and his grasp of its development needs.

"Stick with the Ruto administration. None of those being proposed to you by the opposition understands this region like he does. He will assist the region and possibly leave a successor from among us," said Osoro.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also supported the remarks, urging the region not to fall prey to political manipulation.

"There are political brokers trying to put you all in one basket like potatoes. Don't allow that. When our regions come together, we prosper as a nation," said Cheruiyot.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga defended the empowerment programs, saying they are meant to uplift the lives of residents in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"Those saying we are politicking are daydreamers. When we use this forum to replace asbestos pipes and support self-help groups, are we politicking or empowering our people?" asked Wamatinga.