Tanzania: President Lauds Parliament for Monitoring Government Plans

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday credited Parliament's crucial role in government activities, saying without the legislative body's advisory mandate, it would not have been effective.

She said the government always highly values their assessments, opinions and advice, acknowledging its vital contribution to national development.

"It is clear that without your input, some government operations would not have been as effective. Where justice exists, peace prevails and development is visible," she said.

President Samia made the remarks in Dodoma yesterday after being presented with a special award by Parliament, a gesture of profound appreciation for her exceptional contributions to the nation's development over the past four years.

Upon receiving the prestigious honour, President Samia expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I deeply regret that I lack the vocabulary to adequately convey my sincere thanks to you, Speaker and to the members of this 12th Parliament. Please accept the only word I know: 'thank you very much'."

President Samia attributed the recognised achievements not to her individual strength, prowess, or knowledge, but to the existence of various national development plans and the 2020-2025 Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) election manifesto.

She said that these documents represent the aspirations for development and prosperity of the Tanzanian people.

"The success being acknowledged today stems from the implementation of the people's will through our branches of government - the executive, legislature and judiciary, empowered by our defence and security forces," she said.

President Samia shared the immense responsibility she felt in her role, which primarily involved overseeing financial mobilisation, directing and monitoring the implementation of economic, political and social activities, while ensuring the nation's peace and stability.

She recalled the challenging circumstances under which she assumed office, including the global economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the profound sorrow of losing President John Magufuli.

"In such circumstances, I prayed to God to grant me patience and guide me," President Samia said.

She added: "I am grateful that these prayers gave me the strength and courage to ensure that the surrounding environment would not hinder the fulfilment of the duties I had been entrusted with."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Samia expressed immense satisfaction at hearing Members of Parliament (MPs) who represent Tanzanians confirm the significant progress made over the past four years.

President Samia highlighted the collective nature of the nation's achievements, echoing the Swahili proverb, 'One finger cannot crush a louse'.

She asserted that the successes witnessed by citizens across the country are evidence of Parliament's diligent execution of its constitutional duties, particularly Article 63(2), which mandates it to oversee and advise the government on behalf of the people.

She commended the MPs for their outstanding work both within and outside the legislative chambers, advocating for their constituencies.

"I must congratulate the MPs for the professionalism, patriotism and diligence they have demonstrated in carrying out their duties," she said, specifically highlighting their roles in enacting laws, debating and approving government budgets and closely monitoring government plans through their standing and ad-hoc committees.

The President also extended her appreciation to the judiciary for its crucial role in upholding law and justice, praising the significant reforms made in promoting good governance and the rule of law.

She said that where justice prevails, peace reigns and development flourishes, ultimately leading to the prosperity of citizens and the nation as a whole.

"This award is not mine alone; it belongs to all of us," she said, dedicating the honour to her colleagues and the citizens who have made significant contributions to building the nation.