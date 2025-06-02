Zimbabwe: Man Mauled to Death By Pit Bulls in Harare Suburb, Owner Arrested

A man has been arrested in Harare after his pit bulls allegedly mauled a 39-year-old man to death sparking outrage and renewed calls for stricter control of dangerous dogs in residential areas.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of 40-year-old Mike Mupinga, following a fatal dog attack that occurred at his home in Mabelreign early this morning.

"ZRP Mabelreign arrested Mike Mupinga (40) in connection with a case of culpable homicide which occurred at the suspect's residence in Mabelreign. The case stems from an incident where his pit-bull dogs allegedly attacked and mauled Samuel Machara (39) to death on 01/06/25. The body of the victim was found near the suspect's residence with dog bite wounds. The body was referred to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for postmortem," read a police statement.

Images circulating on social media show that the perimeter wall around Mupinga's property was notably low with residents claiming the dog frequently jumped over it.

"According to pictures shared online, the owner's perimeter wall is low, and his dog could easily jump over it. The locals raised concerns, asking for the owner to lock his animal in before," a local resident said.

Community members also allege that the dog had been seen roaming the streets without a leash for months and several images of the animal off-lead have surfaced online further fuelling public anger.

The incident has left the Mabelreign community shaken with some residents saying the pit bull had previously demonstrated dangerous behaviour and their warnings to the owner were ignored.

"This tragedy could have been avoided. People spoke up, but nothing was done," said another local, who declined to be named.

Police say investigations are ongoing and Mupinga is expected to appear in court.