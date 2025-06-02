Zimbabwe: Man Mauled to Death By Pit Bulls in Harare Suburb, Owner Arrested

1 June 2025
263Chat (Harare)

A man has been arrested in Harare after his pit bulls allegedly mauled a 39-year-old man to death sparking outrage and renewed calls for stricter control of dangerous dogs in residential areas.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of 40-year-old Mike Mupinga, following a fatal dog attack that occurred at his home in Mabelreign early this morning.

"ZRP Mabelreign arrested Mike Mupinga (40) in connection with a case of culpable homicide which occurred at the suspect's residence in Mabelreign. The case stems from an incident where his pit-bull dogs allegedly attacked and mauled Samuel Machara (39) to death on 01/06/25. The body of the victim was found near the suspect's residence with dog bite wounds. The body was referred to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for postmortem," read a police statement.

Images circulating on social media show that the perimeter wall around Mupinga's property was notably low with residents claiming the dog frequently jumped over it.

"According to pictures shared online, the owner's perimeter wall is low, and his dog could easily jump over it. The locals raised concerns, asking for the owner to lock his animal in before," a local resident said.

Community members also allege that the dog had been seen roaming the streets without a leash for months and several images of the animal off-lead have surfaced online further fuelling public anger.

The incident has left the Mabelreign community shaken with some residents saying the pit bull had previously demonstrated dangerous behaviour and their warnings to the owner were ignored.

"This tragedy could have been avoided. People spoke up, but nothing was done," said another local, who declined to be named.

Police say investigations are ongoing and Mupinga is expected to appear in court.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.