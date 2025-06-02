Nigeria: Boko Haram Explosives Kill 9 Passengers in Borno

1 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

At least nine passengers have been killed by Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Boko Haram terrorists at Mairari village in Guzamala Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

Mairari village is located about 18km from Monguno LGA and 119km away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Our correspondant gathered that the incident happened at a local bus stop, leaving other victims injured.

Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, who confirmed the incident, described the attack as inhumane.

He appealed to the military to scale up operation and recapture the entire Guzamala LGA from Boko Haram control.

"It is unfortunate that nine of my resilient constituents were killed by planted IEDs today while waiting to board vehicles at a local bus stop in Mairari village. May Allah grant their souls Aljanatul Firdaus.

"I also pray for quick recovery to those who were evacuated to Monguno and Maiduguri hospitals for treatment after the incident," he said.

He cited areas like Gudumbali, the Council Headquarters, Mairari village as deserted communities that needed establishment of civil authority.

"You are aware that Mairari village which was hitherto the only village that was resettled two times with civil authority in the whole of Guzamala local government area has remained deserted again due to Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks.

"As resilient people, most of them who are taking refuge in Monguno, Guzamala and Maiduguri usually visits Mairari community and engaged in their farms.

"Unfortunately, some terrorists who have been monitoring their movement went and planted IEDs at their local bust stop which exploded while waiting to join commercial vehicles back to their area of aboard.

"I know that the newly deployed Theatre Commander of North East 'Operation Hadin Kai', Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar and his troops are doing well in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP, let me reiterate my appeal for the military to take over the entire Guzamala local government area which has remained under Boko Haram territory, so as to restore civil authority," he said.

