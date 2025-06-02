Ethiopia: UN-Habitat Assembly Ends With Adoption of Strategic Plan to Tackle Housing Crisis

Addis Ababa, — The resumed second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly concluded in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with the adoption of a bold strategic plan aimed at tackling the global housing crisis.

More than 1,300 delegates, including ministers, city mayors, urban planners, innovators, donors, campaigners, and entrepreneurs, attended the two day meeting.

Held every four years, the assembly is the world's highest decision-making body on sustainable urbanization and human settlement, composed of 193 UN member states.

Kenyan President William Ruto hailed the consensus-based adoption of the United Nations Human Settlements Program's (UN-Habitat) Strategic Plan 2026-2029, saying it will guide the establishment of climate-smart and inclusive cities in the future.

"The adoption of this strategic plan reaffirms our commitment to urban renewal through equitable and adequate access to housing," Ruto said, urging UN member states to establish global champions for affordable housing.

Besides adopting the strategic plan for tackling the global housing crisis, the two-day meeting elected a new presidency of the assembly to be shared by Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 2025 to 2029 alongside 36 members of the Executive Board of the UN-Habitat.

During the assembly, it was also announced that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum will be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on May 17-22, 2026, under the theme "Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities."

The UN-Habitat's strategic plan seeks to boost access to housing, land, and basic services, such as clean drinking water and sanitation, aligning with the global quest for converting cities into hubs for green innovation, prosperity, and resilience.

Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the UN-Habitat, said the plan is rooted in the bold vision of transforming cities through upgrading informal settlements, improving land governance, accelerating climate action, and eradicating poverty.

Rossbach stressed that political goodwill, innovative financing, partnerships, and targeted use of technology will be key to hastening the implementation of the strategic plan, ensuring that urbanization is both resilient and sustainable.

It was indicated during the meeting that the strategy presents a solid blueprint for realizing urban renewal through increased access to decent shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation, and waste management.