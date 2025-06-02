Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative Transformational - British Embassy Climate & Nature Lead

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Green Legacy initiative, which has been instrumental to foster green economy, provides valuable experiences for other nations, British Embassy Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Climate and Nature Lead, Nina Hissen-Wright stated.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Nina said that this initiative does not only aim to enhance urban infrastructure but also seeks to promote sustainable practices that contribute to environmental conservation while fostering economic growth.

She added Ethiopia's commitment to building a green economy is clearly evident in the ongoing corridor development projects in Addis Ababa and other cities in the country.

Addis Ababa has undergone remarkable transformations, the development of new green spaces and impressive cycling infrastructure that enhances the city's livability and appeal, she elaborated.

She noted that the speed of the transformation of the city has been really unprecedented.

"I don't know any other place where the transformation scale has happened with such speed. We can certainly see all the new green spaces in the city and they are visible, no one can miss them. Indeed, I myself have already tried the cycle lanes. Yeah, it's really impressive," she underscored.

She noted that the UK is a founding member of Climate Resilient Green Economy/CRGE/ and co-chair for 4 years and committed to supporting Ethiopia's climate efforts, focusing on improving access to climate finance.

"And we're very committed to supporting Ethiopia, and it's really ambitious climate efforts for now, our main focus is really to improve Ethiopia's access to climate finance. So that means we're giving technical assistance to help Ethiopia access more of green climate funds, as well as carbon markets. We're funding a legal gaps analysis to help Ethiopia establish a successful carbon market and enhance its potential, " Nina said.

She further stated UK and Ethiopia are working collaboratively to analyse legal gaps vital for creating a functional carbon market with legal rights and governance.

"Ethiopia has come a huge way that the green legacy initiative is such an ambitious and properly fund running but I'm not aware of any other African country that's putting those much massive resources into a green initiative like the green legacy initiative. I think it's really transformational. In addition, Ethiopia has really increased its forest cover over the last few years. That is a real achievement and so we're there to support your critical journey. It is a journey."