Lesotho: 'Muela Up and Running Again

The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) has completed M130 million worth of maintenance works on the 20-kilometre-long tunnel that helps deliver water to South Africa as part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP).

Launched in October 2024, the maintenance project involved a full shutdown of the water transfer and delivery systems, including the 'Muela Hydropower Station which produces electricity for Lesotho.

The LHDA announced this week that the maintenance works have been completed, and the 'Muela Hydropower Station is now operational again.

According to a statement released by the authority, two of the three turbines at 'Muela in Butha-Buthe are back online, producing a combined 48 megawatts of electricity. Each turbine generates 24 megawatts, and when fully operational, 'Muela contributes 72 megawatts to the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC).

This development is expected to significantly reduce LEC's reliance on costly power imports from South Africa's Eskom and Mozambique's EDM.

LHDA's Divisional Manager for Development and Operations, Reentseng Molapo, confirmed that water was now flowing through the transfer and delivery tunnel to South Africa.

"Following the comprehensive works, water is now flowing once again through the transfer and delivery tunnels. Most notably, two of the three turbines at the 'Muela Hydropower Station have been successfully synchronized and have resumed generating electricity -- a welcome milestone that alleviates the burden of costly electricity imports, as 'Muela contributes just over half of Lesotho's national energy demand," said Mr Molapo.

"This milestone marks the end of an ambitious, technically demanding initiative known as the RAM Plan (Reverse, Assemble, Maintain). The maintenance project was a calculated and forward-looking measure. It aimed to safeguard the structural integrity of the tunnel system and the hydropower facility for the next 20 to 30 years.

"Looking ahead, with the resumption of tunnel operations, LHDA will monitor tunnel performance and recommission all three turbines at the 'Muela Hydropower Station in a phased manner. Electricity production is expected to ramp up progressively, bringing much-needed relief to national supply pressures. As a symbol of resilience and progress, the RAM Plan stands as a successful example of infrastructure stewardship, regional cooperation, and investment in long-term sustainability."

He said the maintenance was not just about restarting water and power supply, but about securing the system for future generations.

"This project was never just about stopping the water or power. It was about securing the system to ensure we continue delivering value to both Lesotho and South Africa. Maintenance was critical to prevent catastrophic failures of the tunnels' steel linings."

The maintenance was initially scheduled for completion in March 2025, but Mr Molapo said unexpected technical challenges forced a two-month extension.

"A testament to precision and engineering excellence. Originally planned for completion by March 2025, the project was extended to May due to unavoidable technical challenges. These included high humidity levels within the tunnel, which interfered with paint curing; unexpected volumes of seepage water requiring additional dewatering; and temperature differentials that restricted the hours available for critical corrosion protection work.

"The scope of work included draining the tunnels, sandblasting and recoating steel linings, upgrading process control systems, and conducting structural inspections -- all carried out under strict international safety and engineering standards."

He further stated that the M130 million spent on tunnel maintenance also yielded socioeconomic benefits by creating employment opportunities for local communities.

"The M130 million investment not only ensured infrastructure resilience but also created tangible socioeconomic benefits. Nearly 300 Basotho, primarily from communities near the project site, were employed during the maintenance period, gaining technical skills and contributing to a surge in local economic activity. This wasn't just about engineering. It was about empowering people and strengthening cross-border cooperation."

KKM suspension lifted

Meanwhile, the LHDA has also announced that, following weeks of engagement, the temporary suspension of Kopano Ke Matla (KKM) -- the contractor for the Polihali Tunnel Project -- has been lifted.

KKM was officially instructed to halt work on 5 May 2025 due to concerns over the contractor's non-compliance with environmental regulations.

After repeated warnings and formal notices failed to resolve key issues, particularly regarding the management and treatment of wastewater, LHDA resorted to suspending KKM's operations.

The LHDA Public Relations Manager, Mpho Brown, announced that the two entities have since resolved their issues.

"Following weeks of sustained engagement and collaboration, the temporary suspension of certain works on the Polihali Transfer Tunnel Project was officially lifted on 23 May 2025. This decision follows the approval of a remedial implementation plan that includes a range of validated interim environmental safeguards and performance measures. The contractor, Kopano Ke Matla (KKM), has committed to meeting the compliance requirements outlined in the plan, and work formally resumed on-site on 25 May 2025.

"The suspension, originally imposed on 5 May 2025, was a targeted and precautionary measure taken in response to non-compliance with wastewater (water from the construction works) treatment obligations. As of today, workers have returned to site and tunnel-related construction activities have recommenced in line with approved compliance protocols. LHDA reiterates that the suspension did not affect the entire project, and numerous works across Katse and Polihali sites continued uninterrupted," said Mr Brown.

He added: "This milestone demonstrates the Authority's firm commitment to upholding environmental, health, and safety standards across all areas of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project. It also reflects the effectiveness of robust stakeholder engagement in resolving complex challenges responsibly and in the interest of project continuity.

