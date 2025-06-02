Egypt Discusses Expanding Cooperation With Grifols On Plasma Project

1 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar met on Sunday, June 1st, 2025, with Magdy Amin, Chairman of Grifols Egypt, to discuss expanding cooperation in haematology and the national plasma derivatives project, the Cabinet said in a statement.

Talks addressed challenges related to coding and distributing medical supplies to better match demand and improve efficiency and sustainability.

The two sides also reviewed updates to medical protocols in line with developments in the health sector, and discussed coordination with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement (UPA) to localise the production of blood-derived medicines.

The meeting further explored collaboration between Grifols Egypt and the World Bank-funded Health System Improvement Project, under which the company is implementing several components.


