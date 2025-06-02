Ethiopian Airlines Launches New Passenger Flight Service to Sharjah, UAE

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Airlines, one of the fastest-growing airline brands in the world and Africa's largest airline will launch a new passenger flight service to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, as of this evening.

This new route will operate four times weekly, connecting passengers to one of the UAE's vibrant cities, known for its rich culture and economic opportunities.

The new service will be operated by the state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

The flight will expand the Airline's passenger flight network in the U.A.E. with the addition of Sharjah, a key economic hub in the United Arab Emirates.

This new service complements the company's existing cargo operations and strengthens its connectivity to the Middle East providing more opportunities to explore the UAE's rich cultural heritage and dynamic business landscape with greater convenience.

Ethiopian Airlines operates over 100 weekly passenger and cargo flights to more than 17 destinations across the Middle East.

The airline's presence in the region dates back to 1979 when it launched flights to Dubai, marking nearly five decades of service to the United Arab Emirates.

The newly introduced Sharjah route enhances Ethiopian's connectivity to the UAE and strengthens its network across the Middle East. This expansion fosters trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between Ethiopia and the UAE while reaffirming the airline's dedication to safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service.