Uganda: Speaker Among Defends Role in Anti-Homosexuality Law

Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has defended her support for Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Law, saying it is her duty to uphold the country's culture and traditions.

Speaking at the giveaway ceremony of Sheeba Kakunda, daughter of Rwampara County MP Amos Kakunda, Among stressed that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

She vowed to defend that position for the rest of her life.

"Why would a man marry a man or a woman marry a fellow woman?" Among asked, as she thanked the in-laws of MP Kakunda for choosing his daughter in marriage.

Her remarks came shortly after she was endorsed by the Rwampara District Council to contest for the position of Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) in the ruling NRM party.

Among said her critics were misguided in attacking her over her role in the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, insisting that her actions were in line with the country's moral values.

"As a country, we must preserve our traditions and culture. That's why I am being castigated--for passing a law that says a man must marry a woman. Adam married Eve, not Adam," she added.

The Speaker also used the occasion to counsel the newlyweds, urging them to be patient with one another and raise their children with strong moral foundations.

"You may have your extremes, but when the two of you meet, you must find a middle ground. That's how you'll understand one another and live together forever," Among advised.

However, the celebratory mood was interrupted when one of the tents collapsed, injuring several guests and destroying property worth millions of shillings.

"Satan has fought us, but the power of God has saved us," said MP Amos Kakunda.

"Whatever has happened, we really thank God that no lives were lost."

Security personnel swiftly cordoned off the area to prevent further injuries, and the ceremony resumed at a separate location.

The event drew several dignitaries, including Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Members of Parliament, army generals, religious leaders, and the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom.

Addressing the gathering, Tayebwa advised young women to preserve themselves for marriage and praised the couple for choosing to build a family in line with God's design.

"As we say in Rukiga, when you know yourself as a sweet person, you eventually suffer from slaps--like a jackfruit," Tayebwa said to laughter and applause. "But in all things, may love lead you."