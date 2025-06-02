Uganda: Nsereko Joins Ecological Party, Quits Kampala Central Seat to Run for President in 2026

Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has joined the Ecological Party of Uganda and been elected its president, positioning himself as the party's presidential flag bearer in the 2026 general elections.

The announcement came during the party's national delegates' conference held in Entebbe, where delegates endorsed him unanimously.

His transition from an independent MP to party leader marks a significant moment for both the outspoken legislator and the Ecological Party, a relatively new political formation focused on sustainable development and environmental justice.

"This is a significant challenge, but I have accepted it for the greater good of building our nation," Nsereko told the delegates.

"We must now commit ourselves to a transformative journey that puts people and planet at the centre of governance."

Nsereko revealed that his first priority is to expand the party's presence across Uganda. He said his team would immediately embark on an intensive registration drive to recruit members and establish grassroots structures nationwide.

"Our immediate task is to roll out the party's structures and introduce the Ecological Party to every politically active citizen," he said.

"This is not just about leadership; it is about building a movement."

He also confirmed plans to officially inform the Speaker of Parliament about his new political affiliation, which would make him the first Ecological Party representative in the 11th Parliament.

"I will soon write to the Speaker to formally communicate my transition from independent to Ecological Party member," he stated.

In a move that surprised some of his supporters, Nsereko announced that he would not seek re-election as MP for Kampala Central in 2026. Instead, he said he would focus entirely on his presidential campaign, which he described as a bid to offer a new vision for Uganda's leadership.

"I believe this country is ready for a different kind of leadership--one that prioritises equity, sustainability, and dignity for all Ugandans," Nsereko said.

His decision sets the Ecological Party on a path toward its first serious presidential campaign. Political observers say Nsereko's national visibility and confrontational political style could boost the party's appeal, especially among disillusioned urban voters and younger demographics.

Nsereko was first elected to Parliament in 2011 on the ruling NRM ticket, but he later fell out with the party, becoming one of its most vocal critics in the 9th Parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By the time of the 2021 elections, he had severed ties with the NRM and retained his seat as an independent.

His choice to now lead a newly emerging party has fuelled speculation about his long-term political ambitions. While some analysts see the move as a bold reinvention, others suggest it may be a strategic way to exit mainstream politics after more than a decade in Parliament.

"He knows how hard it will be to run for president under a new party with limited infrastructure," said one political analyst.

"But by stepping aside from Kampala Central, he's creating space for a bigger conversation--one that might not just be about winning, but about shaping the political narrative."

The Ecological Party, which champions environmental justice and inclusive governance, now enters the national spotlight as it prepares to contest for the country's highest office for the first time.

Nsereko and his team have framed their campaign as a "green alternative for national renewal" and say they are ready to challenge the political status quo.

With just over a year to the next election cycle, all eyes are on how the party will translate its message into nationwide support--and whether Nsereko can galvanise voters beyond his central Kampala base.