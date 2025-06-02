Namibia: Malaria Patient Sleeps On Floor for Four Hours At Rundu Pharmacy

For over four hours on Tuesday, patient Felix Santos (28) slept on the floor at the front door of Ekwafo Pharmacy.

Santos, who is not from Rundu, tested positive for malaria at Rundu Intermediate State Hospital on Tuesday.

Santos did not initially know where to go for assistance and none of the healthcare workers assisted him.

While monitoring the situation for about an hour, The Namibian discovered Santos had been in the queue for over four hours.

Other patients in the queue confirmed they found him on the floor upon their arrival.

A pharmacist at Ekwafo Pharmacy also confirmed that the patient was sleeping for more than three or four hours.

Santos told The Namibian he does not have any family members at Rundu. "I work at Uvhungu-Vhungu green-scheme. I am an Angolan citizen, and I came to seek medical treatment," he said.

Ministry of Health and Social Services spokesperson,Walter Kamaya on Wednesday said it is prohibited for a journalist to interview a patient.

"This request cannot be granted as the primary responsibility of the hospital is to take care of patients admitted in the hospital in an environment that prioritises the patient's well-being," Kamaya said.

He said permitting the media to have access to patients in the ward does not create the ideal conditions for the proper care of patients. "However, the ministry's staff remains open to be engaged by the media," he stated.

He added that the interaction might impact the patient negatively which could hinder treatment.

"Interviewing the patient must take place outside the hospital," Kamaya said.

Superintendent Theresia Shivera on Wednesday said the patient is in a stable condition.

Namibian Police Crime investigation inspector Joseph Hausiku says their findings indicate that Santos came from Luanda.

"We advised him to go to the Angolan consulate office to get assistance once he feels better," Hausiku adds.

He further says there is a need for the health ministry to test other employees for malaria.