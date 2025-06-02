Uganda: Kigongo Urges NRM Leaders to Prioritise Unity Over Rivalries

The First National Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), al-Hajj Moses Kigongo, has called on party leaders at the grassroots to put aside antagonism and rally around unity, warning that internal sabotage could fracture the party from within.

Addressing local NRM structure leaders on Sunday, Kigongo warned against isolating or undermining members who lost in the party's recent internal elections.

"Don't antagonise those who lost to you or other members. That kind of behaviour disorganises the movement," he said, urging members to see beyond individual victories and losses.

Instead of sidelining opponents, Kigongo encouraged engagement, collaboration and empathy.

"Try to understand what others want, work with them, and make their problems your concern. That way, you become useful to the movement," he said.

His remarks come in the wake of internal elections that stirred excitement among new members but also revealed signs of disconnect among some longstanding party structures.

"I've been watching the elections this time... I don't know what to say," he noted, in a rare moment of public ambivalence.

While he acknowledged the energy of newly elected leaders, he appeared uneasy about what he described as growing fragmentation.

Kigongo reminisced about the early days of the movement following the 1986 takeover, describing a time when mobilisation required personal initiative and conviction.

"When we had just captured power, I was part of the team building the structures. I used to invite big people to attend meetings, but many would rather stay home," he said.

"They'd say, 'Boy, what's going on? This is your country. Why are you sitting it out?"'

He likened the NRM's local committees to the pillars of a house, cautioning that even infrastructure achievements like hospitals cannot replace the need for strong political organisation.

"Yes, hospitals matter, but ignoring our committees weakens the whole foundation," he said.

In his closing message, Kigongo stressed that unity, humility and cooperation are not just ideals to be preached but principles that determine the movement's longevity.

"This is your country," he echoed. "Don't sit it out."