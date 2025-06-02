Uganda: Speaker Among Urges NRM District Chairpersons to Champion Oversight in Service Delivery

Speaker Anita Annet Among has tasked newly elected National Resistance Movement (NRM) district chairpersons with taking an active oversight role in the implementation of government programmes, urging them to defend service delivery and accountability in their communities.

In remarks delivered by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, at the reopening of a capacity-building workshop for NRM district chairpersons in Kampala,

Among said the leaders must take responsibility for ensuring that the ruling party meets the expectations of Ugandans who gave it a governing mandate.

"I welcome you all to Kampala for this inaugural capacity-building workshop organised by the Parliamentary Commission," she said in the message read on her behalf.

"Some months ago, the Commission under my leadership decided to take deliberate steps to train leaders at all levels to improve their capacity."

Among explained that the initiative had begun with trainings for district speakers and women council leaders, culminating in the recent National Women's Parliament.

The current workshop, she said, reflected the Commission's belief that NRM structures remain vital to monitoring government performance and guiding local development.

"We invited you all here today because we acknowledge the fact that the party structures play a crucial role in monitoring service delivery and the performance of the government," she said.

The multi-day workshop at Odeira Africana Hotel is expected to offer sessions on governance, ethical leadership, and public accountability, with the Speaker describing it as "strategic and timely."

Congratulating the chairpersons on their election victories, Among said their positions came with both political and moral responsibilities.

"Ugandans, in their millions, gave our leader General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the NRM the mandate to govern the country," she said.

"That places all of us at the centre of ensuring that our government delivers on the expectations of the electorate."

She warned that failures in oversight, particularly corruption and neglect, were fuelling distrust and resentment among the population.

"Many government programs are wasting away because we have proved the other side," she said.

"Corruption and negligence affect the population, and ultimately, they affect the popularity of our party."

She reminded the chairpersons that their loyalty to the movement must be demonstrated through action.

"It is crucial that we play our roles in monitoring government programs and acting as watchdogs to the different interventions of the government in our areas of jurisdiction."

Among also acknowledged the presence of judiciary representatives at the event and closed her address with a rallying call for renewed integrity among the party's local leadership.

"Let us rise to the occasion. Our people are watching. The future of this country rests on the decisions we make -- and how boldly we are willing to speak for them," she said.