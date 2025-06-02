Uganda: Chaos Rocks DP Delegates Conference As Aspirants' Names Go Missing From Ballot

1 June 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Bridget Nsimenta

Chaos erupted at the 12th Democratic Party (DP) National Delegates Conference after several party leadership aspirants who had paid significant nomination fees found their names missing from the official candidates list.

The situation turned rowdy as angry delegates kicked and shoved empty ballot boxes in protest, prompting heavy police deployment to manage the unrest.

The disruption occurred while various aspirants were presenting their manifestos, further intensifying tensions. Among those affected was Kayondo Fred, the Member of Parliament for Mukono South Constituency.

The unrest followed an earlier standoff over the disputed appointment of Kennedy Mutenyo to preside over the election.

Delegates had rejected his appointment and instead attempted to nominate Buikwe District chairperson Henry Ssempebwa Kigonya to lead the process.

Security forces responded by ejecting delegates from the main tent and suspending the proceedings to carry out verification and clearance of participants.

The National Executive Committee had already been dissolved earlier in the day, leaving a leadership vacuum that deepened the confusion over who held legitimate authority.

As divisions persisted within the party, the fate of the electoral process remained uncertain.

