Zimbabwe: Pitbull Kills Man in Harare, Owner Charged With Culpable Homicide

A Harare man, Mike Mupinga (40), was arrested by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and charged with culpable homicide after his pit bull mauled a man to death.

The incident took place Sunday morning in New Bluffhill, Harare, Ward 41.

In a statement posted on X today, the police confirmed that Mupinga, who is currently in custody, faces charges of culpable homicide.

"ZRP Mabelreign arrested Mike Mupinga (40) in connection with a case of culpable homicide which occurred at the suspect's residence in Mabelreign. The case stems from an incident where his pit-bull dogs allegedly attacked and mauled Samuel Machara (39) to death," the police said.

Machara's body has been taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for a postmortem examination.

"The body of the victim was found near the suspect's residence with dog bite wounds. The body was referred to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for postmortem," added the police.

Ward 41 Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe emphasised that dog owners must keep their animals within their property, and that allowing dogs to roam freely is a clear breach of by-laws.

Kadzombe also pointed out that keeping more than two dogs in New Bluffhill and surrounding suburbs contravenes local regulations and could lead to imprisonment of up to six months.

"Owners are required to secure their properties with proper fencing or gates to prevent dogs from straying. Always keep dogs on a leash or under control when outside the property.

"Properties under 2,000 square metres (e.g., Warren Park, Westlea, Cranborne, Mabelreign, Arcadia, Mabvuku, Avondale): Maximum of 2 dogs.

"Properties 2,000 square metres or larger (e.g., Greystone Park, Shawasha Hills, Gletwin Park): Maximum of 4 dogs. Violating these regulations can result in a level three fine, imprisonment for up to six months, or both," she said.

Mupinga reportedly kept four dogs at his residence: two pit bulls, one Rottweiler, and an Angaran Mastiff.