Namibia: Two Kavango East Toddlers Die After Eating Cassava Root

Two children, aged three and four, died of suspected food poisoning at Korokoko village in the Kavango East region on Saturday.

Renold Mukosho (4) and Regima Thikushi (3) allegedly ate cassava root, also known as 'mwanza' root, at Ndiyona, and became the victims of suspected food poisoning.

Several similar incidents have been reported of late.

Six children were admitted to Nyangana District Hospital with suspected food poisoning earlier this year.

A girl (3) at Modern Village died of food poisoning on 5 June last year, while the rest of her family were hospitalised.

The family of six allegedly ate a gravy made from cassava root.

In another incident, six children were admitted to Nyangana District Hospital due to alleged food poisoning on 16 January.

Kavango East crime investigation coordinator deputy commissioner Bonifasius Kanyetu says the latest incident was reported to the police on Sunday.

"It's alleged that the now deceased with the housemates consumed root tubes, locally known as 'mwanza', on Saturday at about 13h00 at home," he says.

Kanyetu says after eating this, the children and one adult started feeling weak and vomiting.

"At about 01h00, the two children died at home. The deceased's bodies were identified by their grandfather," he says.

Kanyetu says the children's bodies are currently at Nyangana District Hospital's mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.

"Sebastian Harupe, the house owner, Elizabeth Mukosho (20), Felistas Mukuve (5), Cecilia Mbambo (3), and Persell Harupe (24) have all been admitted to Nyangana District Hospital and are in a stable condition," Kanyetu says.

He says Applonia Mayenga stayed behind at home, and medical assistance has been arranged for her.

Police investigations are ongoing.