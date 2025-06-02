Uganda: Works Ministry Fixes Banda-Kireka Trouble Spot After Months of Motorist Frustration

A persistent road hazard on the Banda-Kireka stretch of the Kampala-Jinja Highway has finally been addressed, months after the rest of the project had been 'completed'.

On Sunday, engineers from the Ministry of Works and Transport returned to a problematic section near Shell Banda, sealing off a 10-metre stretch that had previously been left without asphalt.

The final layer of bitumen was laid by the ministry's in-house construction team, ending months of inconvenience and risk for motorists.

"Our In-House Construction Team is now camped at Banda section along the Kampala-Jinja Highway," said Allan Ssempebwa, the ministry's senior communications officer, earlier on Sunday.

"Minimal inconvenience expected as we seal the section with asphalt. The intervention will eliminate previous traffic constraints at this spot."

The affected segment had been abandoned by the contractor responsible for the Nakawa-Kireka portion of the highway in 2023.

According to Mr Ssempebwa, the contractor packed up before completing the works due to financial constraints, leaving behind a dangerous, unfinished surface.

Initially covered with compacted murrum and raised to match the adjacent asphalt, the spot deteriorated badly over time.

By April, it had formed a depression that became a daily hazard--forcing drivers to slow down abruptly or swerve, while risking damage to low-clearance vehicles.

"In a few minutes, we'll be opening up the road section at Banda to its full width for a smoother, safer driving experience," Mr Ssempebwa announced on Sunday evening as ministry engineers applied the final layer of asphalt.

The fix marks a welcome development for motorists, particularly truck drivers and operators of smaller vehicles like the Toyota Vitz, whose low ground clearance made the uneven stretch especially dangerous.

Many drivers had reported scraping their oil pans or chassis when attempting to pass over the depression.

"These interventions are intended to enhance road safety and maintain uninterrupted connectivity along the Kampala--Jinja Highway," Mr Ssempebwa added.

The completed section is expected to significantly improve traffic flow in the Banda-Kireka corridor, a vital artery linking Kampala to Uganda's eastern region.

On Friday, Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala pledged urgent government action to restore collapsing highways, beginning with the Kampala-Jinja route, a key regional trade corridor now in a state of disrepair.

"No highway should be allowed to deteriorate," the minister said on Saturday, adding that the In-House Construction Unit under the Ministry of Works and Transport is being "empowered to respond swiftly and effectively to the emerging needs of the road network."

Minister Katumba said the In-House Construction Unit is currently deployed at Namawojjolo and Namataba, addressing "critical bottlenecks in preparation for sealing the section with asphalt."

He listed Lugazi, Kawolo, Najjembe, Mabira, and Mbikko among other areas slated for urgent intervention.

"We urge road users to exercise caution along these work sections," he added.

The team that fixed the Banda spot proceeded toward Mukono and was due to work overnight to address bottlenecks at Kigombya.