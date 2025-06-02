Uganda: HIV TikTok Scandal in Mbarara Rekindles Fears of Digital Harm and Stigma

A TikTok scandal centred on HIV stigma has rattled Mbarara and drawn widespread condemnation across Uganda after an anonymous account published names and photos of individuals, falsely or accurately labelling them as HIV-positive.

The account, named Mbarara HIV, posted without consent, reigniting fears around privacy, ethics, and the digital harassment of vulnerable communities.

The fallout has been severe. Public figures and private citizens alike were thrust into the digital spotlight, many unaware they had been targeted.

In an attempt to shame, the posts instead triggered a national conversation on stigma, digital abuse, and the legal limits of online expression.

"The major reason HIV is increasing is because of stigma and discrimination," said Valentine Muhereza Kachina, a comedian and HIV awareness advocate.

"It's too bad to discriminate against people who are HIV positive. It might lead them to stop taking their medicine."

Kachina, who represented Uganda in the Global Alliance to End HIV in 2023, said the impact extended beyond those named.

"This trend of HIV affected almost all of us--both those who are HIV positive and those who are negative. Even people who were posted as negative were left wondering: how and why?"

The account's creator, Johnson Turyatemba--known online as Robross--has since been arrested and released on police bond. He faces charges under Uganda's Computer Misuse Act for promoting hate speech and violating privacy.

Rwizi Region Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira confirmed the arrest. "He just ran to Police for his safety," Kasasira said.

"As police, we condemn this act. It is inhumane and can lead to a conflict that is not just between two people but the whole community."

Turyatemba's identity became public after he mistakenly went live on TikTok under the Mbarara HIV handle. Viewers recognised him and shared screenshots widely.

Once unmasked, his world crumbled. He lost his job as a teacher at Shuku Vocational School, faced public scorn, and issued a tearful apology.

"I'm sorry. I did this out of my own instincts and it has cost me a lot. My friends, my family is in pain, and I've already lost my job," Turyatemba said in a video message.

"This will cost my daughter because I am the breadwinner. Please preach love, unity and peace. I am very sorry before everyone."

But the damage continues to grow. Imitator accounts such as Mbarara HIV Promax and Western HIV have since emerged, perpetuating the same tactics of public naming and shaming.

Turyatemba pulled down his page and he as pleaded for others to follow suit.

Kachina, who once knew Turyatemba, speculated that drug use might have influenced his actions. He urged online creators to show restraint and responsibility.

"Bloggers should not just jump onto every trend for likes and following. They must understand the weight of these issues, especially in the entertainment industry," Kachina said.

The Aids Information Centre (AIC) in Mbarara reported a surge in people seeking HIV testing--many of them desperate to disprove rumours and reclaim their dignity.

"Recently, in just two weeks' time, I've received many clients complaining. These people came to test and prove to the world that they are HIV negative," said Mandela Fred Ndyamuhakyi, a clinical supervisor at AIC Mbarara.

Fred condemned the public dissemination of people's health data, pointing to clear national regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Health Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"How do those people who create these forums get this person's data that they have HIV? Following the HIV Care and Treatment Guidelines of 2022, we are not supposed to publish anyone's results or share them with another person."

Legal experts have long warned that breaches of confidentiality on social media would eventually attract criminal accountability. That warning has now become reality.

As Turyatemba awaits prosecution, digital harm remains a live issue. His case has reignited debate around cyberbullying, digital responsibility, and the protection of medical privacy in Uganda's ever-expanding online space.

The Mbarara scandal, while local in origin, has national implications. It underscores how digital spaces can amplify stigma, undo lives, and test the limits of Uganda's legal frameworks in safeguarding human dignity--particularly for those already marginalised.