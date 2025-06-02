Rwanda's Push for Global Plastics Treaty to Resume in August

Negotiations for a proposed international treaty to end plastic pollution--championed by Rwanda and Peru--are set to resume in August 2025, according to Beatrice Cyiza, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment.

The treaty aims to tackle the plastic waste crisis through legally binding measures.

Talks stalled in December 2024 during what was expected to be the final negotiation round in Busan, South Korea, after delegates failed to reach consensus.

"We submitted resolutions we want included in the treaty," said Cyiza. "More than 100 countries are expected to support it. We urge nations to back this effort."

Over 100 countries have advocated for a treaty that goes beyond recycling and cleanup to include limits on plastic production and restrictions on harmful chemicals.

However, some oil and plastic-producing nations have opposed such measures.

Rwanda's track record

Rwanda has long positioned itself as a leader in fighting plastic pollution. In 2008, it became one of the first countries to ban polythene plastic bags. A 2019 law expanded the ban all single-use plastic items, with strict enforcement at entry points and in domestic markets.

In 2022, Rwanda partnered with Norway to launch the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution, which pushes for a strong global treaty by 2040.

The international community adopted the Rwanda-Peru resolution, setting the stage for a treaty that will foster technology sharing, investment mechanisms, and international cooperation.

Private Sector and Innovation

The Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) announced the establishment of a $10 million factory by Arth Biobag to produce home-compostable packaging--biodegradable material that breaks down in household compost bins.

With a capacity of 100 metric tonnes per shift, the plant is part of Rwanda's broader effort to replace non-biodegradable packaging.

REMA's International Environmental Agreements Officer, Patrick Umuhoza, said more than 14 local companies now produce sustainable packaging, while over 15 others recycle plastics into products like pavers and chairs.

During World Environment Day celebrations on June 5, Rwanda will showcase these businesses.

New Environmental Levy

To support recycling and reduce single-use plastics, a new levy will be imposed starting in July: 0.2% of the value of imported goods packaged in or containing single-use plastics. The funds will support plastic waste collection and recycling initiatives.

In collaboration with the Private Sector Federation, REMA has helped collect over 2,280 tonnes of single-use plastics for recycling over the past two years.

Glass bottle strategy

To reduce dependency on plastic bottles, Rwanda is also courting investment in a local glass bottle manufacturing plant. Demand for glass bottles rose from 19,530 tonnes in 2022 to 21,816 tonnes in 2023, and is projected to reach over 24,000 tonnes by 2027.

According to the Rwanda Development Board, $85 million is needed to establish container glass production, and $150 million for flat glass used in construction.