Rwanda: MPs Push for Urgent Flood Mitigation Measures in Rubavu

Members of Parliament (MPs) on a nationwide outreach have pledged to advocate for long-term solutions to persistent flooding in Rubavu District, a key tourism and business hub in the Western Province.

Flooding emerged as a top concern from local residents during the MPs' visit to Rubavu, part of their countrywide assessment of decentralised government institutions and service delivery, which runs from May 28 to June 4, 2025.

Speaking to The New Times, MP Balinda Rutebuka, the team leader, stressed the need to address flood risks urgently, noting the direct impact on residents' lives and livelihoods.

"Certain areas, including flood prevention, need significant improvement in the interest of the population," he said. "Given Rubavu's geographical features and topography, a lot of water descends from Rubavu Mountain during the rainy season, leading to severe flooding."

Rutebuka acknowledged that local authorities have already initiated measures to tackle the issue.

"We observed that the district has undertaken various drainage projects to manage flooding," he said. "As MPs, our role is to ensure the smooth implementation of these government efforts through oversight."

He stressed that the floods are a pressing issue requiring sustainable solutions.

"Anything that affects the lives of citizens is always urgent."

Pacifique Ishimwe, Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs, said that flood mitigation is being addressed under the "Upgrading of Ngugo Informal Settlement in the City of Rubavu" project, part of the Rwanda Urban Development Project (RUDP II Phase IV).

"We're extending the town's sewage and drainage systems. The flooding problem is known, and we expect a solution within six months under the ongoing project," Ishimwe said. "Each time it rains, homes and infrastructure are damaged, and people's movement is disrupted. That's why we're intensifying efforts to fix it."

According to official data from Rubavu District, the project involves constructing one kilometer of road and 5.5 kilometers of drainage infrastructure, with a budget exceeding Rwf 4 billion. It is being implemented through the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA) with funding from the World Bank.

Residents, like Robens Bukuru Ndayi, voiced frustration over the recurrent floods, which he attributed to poor drainage and runoff from the surrounding hills.

"When it rains, the town becomes messy and hard to move around. This affects business and tourism," he said. "We hope MPs will push for a lasting solution."