Rwanda: Nduhungirehe, Qatar PM Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, on Sunday, June 1, held a meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during his working visit to the Middle Eastern country.

According to a statement shared by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two officials held discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

"The two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and support them," the statement reads.

Qatar has also been supporting efforts to restore peace in eastern DR Congo, by engaging and mediating between the concerned parties, including Rwanda and DR Congo. This issue was among the topics discussed during the meeting, with the mediation efforts still ongoing.

"They also discussed efforts to resolve the crisis between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, in addition to several topics of mutual interest," Qatar stated.

The diplomatic engagement is part of a series of recent high-level interactions between the two countries, founded on a longstanding partnership that spans several sectors, including aviation, defence and security, and ICT. The Qatar Airways has invested in the ongoing construction of the $2 billion airport in Bugesera. The airport is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

President Kagame met with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on February 12.

Diplomatic cooperation also includes Qatar's recent approval of a draft agreement on a mutual visa waiver, allowing visa-free entry for holders of ordinary Rwandan passports.

The draft agreement was approved on February 12. Previously, the State of Qatar permitted Rwandan nationals visa-free entry for a maximum stay of 30 days.