Egypt: FM Nafti, in Cairo, Pushes for Inclusive Inter-Libyan Dialogue & Consensual Political Solution

Tunis, May 31 — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti reaffirmed, Saturday in Cairo, Tunisia's firm and consistent position for an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue under the aegis of the United Nations and with the support of neighbouring countries, to reach a consensual political solution to end the conflict in Libya.

Addressing the Consultative Tripartite Meeting on the Situation in Libya, held in the presence of Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty Algeria's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf, Nafti reaffirmed "Tunisia's firm commitment to actively participate in all initiatives, mechanisms and processes aimed at encouraging a comprehensive and lasting political settlement in Libya," he was quoted as saying in a Ministry press release.

At the end of this tripartite meeting, organised as part of the relaunch of the tripartite mechanism of Libya's neighboring countries, a joint declaration was issued, in which the foreign ministers of Tunisia, Egypt and Algeria call on all the Libyan segments to show the utmost restraint and put an immediate end to all forms of escalation in order to exercise the utmost restraint and integrity of the brotherly Libyan people and to foster the emergence of a consensus, with the backing of the United Nations and the support of neighbouring countries, to push forward the political process in Libya.

They stressed the urgency of reaching a solution to the Libyan crisis and ending political division, with the aim of preventing any renewed outbreak of violence, the expansion of terrorism, and a worsening of the conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Tunisian, Algerian and Egyptian ministers also reaffirmed their categorical rejection of all forms of foreign interference in Libya, which only fuel internal tensions, prolong the crisis, and undermine security and stability in Libya and the neighbouring region, the same source added.

To this end, the ministers called to continue to support the efforts of the Joint Military Committee (jmc 5+5) to consolidate the current ceasefire, guarantee the withdrawal of all foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries within a defined timeframe, and reunite military and security institutions, in full compliance with the initiatives undertaken within the UN, African, Arab and Mediterranean frameworks.

The Foreign Ministers of Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt urged the Libyan segments to continue the political process and move forge ahead on the path of the unification of national institutions and the organisation of legislative and presidential elections.

They reaffirmed the principle of full and complete Libyan sovereignty over its political process, which must stem from the will and consensus of all components of the brotherly Libyan people, with the support of the United Nations, in a spirit of inclusiveness and respect for the general interest.

They finally agreed to continue coordination between their countries and with the United Nations in order to promote peace, security, stability and development in the region.

They called for the organisation of the next ministerial meeting of the tripartite mechanism in Algiers, followed by another one in Tunis before the end of the current year.