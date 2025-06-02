Somalia's Cabinet Approves Appointment of Mahad Salad As New Intelligence Director

1 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Cabinet of the Federal Republic of Somalia held an emergency meeting on Sunday, approving the Ministry of Internal Security's recommendation to appoint Mahad Mohamed Salad as the new Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

Mahad Mohamed Salad brings extensive knowledge and experience in intelligence and national security operations. He has previously held several key positions, including Minister, Member of Parliament, and Director of NISA.

The Cabinet expressed its gratitude to the outgoing Director, Mr. Abdullahi Mohamed Ali, for his dedicated service and significant contributions to the country during his tenure.

The appointment of Mahad Mohamed Salad has been widely anticipated in recent weeks, coming at a time of heightened political tension in Somalia.

The Opposition groups have recently begun organizing meetings in Mogadishu opposing the government, intensifying the political climate.

The new director faces the critical task of navigating Somalia's complex security challenges amid ongoing threats from militant groups and internal political unrest.

