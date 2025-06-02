Somalia: Somali Opposition Warns President Over Power Grab, Calls for Free Elections

Mogadishu, June 1 — Somali opposition leaders have issued a detailed statement following a multi-day conference in the capital, outlining more than ten key points on the country's political and security situation.

The opposition warned President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud against attempts to extend his tenure, describing such moves as threats to Somalia's democracy and stability. They also condemned recent constitutional amendments, calling them unlawful and made without proper national consultation.

The conference was organized by the Somali Salvation Forum, which brought together traditional elders, religious figures, youth groups, women's organizations, media representatives, and civil society actors.

Topics discussed included the ongoing fight against extremist groups Al-Shabaab and ISIS, political divisions sparked by constitutional changes, rampant corruption and nepotism, public land sales, secret deals involving natural resources, the growing number of young Somalis risking dangerous migration routes, economic hardship, and the worsening humanitarian crisis.

In their final statement, the opposition called for a transparent and inclusive democratic process to ensure free and fair elections, stressing the need to avoid political collapse and further insecurity in Somalia.