South Africa: Deputy Minister to Provide Update On Presidential Youth Employment Initiative

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Monday provide an update on the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI).

"Now in its fifth year, the PYEI remains one of South Africa's most significant and innovative responses to the youth unemployment crisis. The briefing will provide an update on key achievements, lessons learned and plans to scale impact across government and private sector partnerships," the Presidency said ahead of Monday's briefing.

The update on the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) Fourth Quarter Report is set to take place at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) head office in Pretoria.

The Deputy Minister will present and reflect on the report from January to March 2025.

Key highlights will include:

· The earning opportunities secured for youth in the fourth quarter.

· Progress on the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund.

· New tools supporting township entrepreneurs.

· Strategies to address persistent youth unemployment in a low-growth economy.

At a briefing to on the PYEI third quarter report in February, the Deputy Minister said the initiative remains a cornerstone of national efforts to address the persistent challenge of youth unemployment by ensuring that young South Africans have access to economic opportunities.

At the time, Mhlauli said progress has been made in unlocking earning opportunities and equipping young people with the necessary skills and resources to succeed in the labour market.