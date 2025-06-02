Southern Africa: SADC Chiefs of Police Meet to Discuss Strategies Aimed At Preventing Transnational Organised and Cross-Border Crimes

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chiefs of Police Sub-Committee/Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) are scheduled to meet for their annual general meeting in Dar es Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania from 2 to 6 June 2025. The meeting aims to deliberate on and formulate comprehensive strategies to prevent and effectively respond to transnational organised crime.

In line with the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2020-2030), the meeting will focus on strengthening regional frameworks to prevent and combat transnational organised crime in the SADC region. Key discussions will amongst others focus on enhancing regional efforts to combat crime, information sharing, and coordination of joint and simultaneous operations targeting organised criminal syndicates involved in cross border crimes such as drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, motor vehicle theft, trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants, stock theft, money laundering, and cybercrime. The Chiefs of Police/SARPCCO will also consider recommendations from the recent SARPCCO Technical Organs meeting held in Dar es Salaam from 28 to 30 April 2025.

The meeting will be chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Tanzania Police Force, Camillus Wambura. During the meeting, the current SARPCCO Chairperson, IGP Wambura will hand over the chairmanship to Mrs. Merlyne Yolamu, Inspector General of Malawi Police Force, upon completion of his one-year term.

The Chiefs of Police/SARPCCO meeting will be preceded by the meetings of the Heads of INTERPOL National Central Bureaus for Southern Africa and the SARPCCO Technical Organs which include the Permanent Coordinating Sub-sub Committee (Directors of Criminal Investigations), the Legal, Women's Network, and Training Sub-sub-Committees.