Somalia's President to Hold National Consultative Dialogue Amid Rising Political Pressure

1 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, June 1 — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday announced the long-delayed National Consultative Dialogue will take place on June 15, responding to mounting pressure from international partners seeking a political consensus between the government and opposition groups.

The announcement comes amid growing speculation that foreign mediators were preparing to facilitate talks aimed at resolving the ongoing political deadlock between the federal government and the opposition.

President Mohamud, who has previously avoided direct engagement with opposition factions, has seen his attempts to divide the opposition largely fail.

The dialogue aims to address deep-rooted political disagreements, including recent controversial constitutional amendments and disputed election results that have heightened tensions in the country.

Saturday night, opposition leaders issued a joint statement presenting a unified stance against the government's unilateral moves on the constitution and election process. Their statement has been seen as a clear message of resistance ahead of the planned dialogue.

The political impasse has raised concerns among Somalia's international partners, including the African Union and Western nations, who have urged inclusive dialogue to ensure stability and democratic progress in the Horn of Africa nation.

As Somalia faces security challenges and economic hardships, observers say the success of the upcoming consultative talks will be crucial for the country's political future.

