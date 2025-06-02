South Africa: Minister Ramokgopa to Attend Hamburg Sustainability Conference

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, is set to represent South Africa at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in Germany, which takes place in Germany on 2 and 3 June 2025.

The Ministry in The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation said the conference seeks to accelerate global action to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Minister Ramokgopa's participation at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference will underscore South Africa's continued efforts to advance accelerated action to achieve domestic development goals through the National Development Plan Vision 2030 (NDP) and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), and global goals through the SDGs and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

"The Minister will also advance the importance of partnerships and equality to achieve to achieve sustainable development," the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Established in 2024, the two-day conference will bring together key decision-makers from governments, civil society, and the private sector.

Spearheaded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Michael Otto Foundation, and the Free Hanseatic City of Hamburg, this initiative is designed to drive sustainable change.

The conference offers a unique platform to forge new partnerships and demonstrates the power of collaboration in tackling global challenges and transforming lives.

According to the Director, Germany Representation Office at the UNDP, Melanie Hauenstein, the world is at a pivotal moment and confronting extraordinary challenges - climate change, conflict, and economic instability, all while investment in development and international cooperation faces unprecedented constraints.

She said that these realities underscore why multilateralism is essential for addressing shared challenges and securing a more stable, sustainable future.

"The Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) is a vital platform for advancing this critical agenda. The HSC goes beyond reflection - it's an opportunity to deepen our understanding of development and to imagine the sustainable futures we can create together," she said.