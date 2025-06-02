South Africa: Police Working to Arrest Suspect in Olorato Case

Law enforcement will not rest until another suspect in the murder of journalist Olorato Mongale is apprehended, Police Deputy Minister Dr Polly Boshielo said.

The 30-year-old was killed last Sunday after leaving her Johannesburg home when she went on a date with her alleged killer. Her body was found hours later in Lombardy East, sparking a multi-provincial manhunt for the suspects.

Speaking at her funeral service held at City Hall in Bloemfontein on Sunday, Dr Boshielo called on the public and for those who know the suspect to advise him to hand himself over to the nearest police station.

"We will also not rest until we find Bongani Mthimkhulu. If you know him, advise him to surrender to the nearest police station," she said.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the South African Police Service's (SAPS) is committed to combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

"The fight against gender-based violence and femicide is a national priority for the South African Police Service, and it is for this very reason that maximum resources are always deployed to investigate GBVF cases and also track down GBVF perpetrators," she said.

Upon learning of the case last Sunday, the SAPS swiftly mobilised resources, including the National Anti-Kidnapping Task Team and the Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit, to assist the Sandringham police station in tracking down the perpetrator known as "John."

The investigation led authorities to a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, and subsequently to KwaZulu-Natal, where they discovered a VW Polo vehicle with traces of blood. The vehicle was linked to Philangenkosi Makhanya, who was identified as "John."

On Friday morning, police located Makhanya at a block of apartments in Amanzimtoti. When police announced their arrival, he opened fire, and officers returned fire, resulting in his death at the scene.

In his possession, police found more than 27 ID smart cards belonging to various men and about 20 cellphones.

Dr. Boshielo revealed that Makhanya and his accomplice, Bongani Mthimkhulu, operated a syndicate targeting women across various malls in the country.

"We are still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu because we have narrowed our investigation and now know that Philangenkosi Makhanya and Bongani Mthimkhulu were working together and they were a syndicate that was targeting women in various malls across the country," she said.

The investigation has linked the duo to 22 cases of kidnapping and robbery, with women from across the country positively identifying them as the perpetrators.

Highlighting the broader impact of the syndicate's activities, Boshielo noted that similar cases have been reported in Bloemfontein, Nelspruit, Midrand, Pretoria, Potchefstroom, Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, and Johannesburg.

Addressing the family at the funeral service, Dr. Boshielo reassured them of the government's commitment to justice.

"To the family, to the mother Poppy, we may not have been able to prevent the death of your child but be rest assured that one of her perpetrators is in permanent custody and will never rise up again to terrorize other women," she said.

The Deputy Minister called for collaborative effort to end GBVF.

"GBVF is a crime that happens behind closed doors between two people that know each other and where we cannot always be as the police. Let's all stand together and work together to put a stop to GBVF in our country," the Deputy Minister said.

Police clear Fezile Ngubane

In a statement on Saturday, the SAPS informed the nation that Fezile Ngubane who was initially identified as a suspect in a syndicate targeting young women has been cleared.

This as Ngubane's father handed him over to the KwaMashu police station on Friday when he learnt that his son was sought by police in the Olorato murder case.

"A multidisciplinary team led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in Gauteng Major General Mbuso Khumalo,the SAPS National Anti-kidnapping task team, KZN and Gauteng Provincial Investigating Unit (PIU)have now cleared Ngubane following a thorough interview and preliminary investigation.

"According to a preliminary report, Ngubane washes cars for a living and stays in the same neighbourhood as deceased Philangenkosi Makhanya," said the SAPS.

Makhanya allegedly identified Ngubane as a soft target and took his ID smart card and used it to Rica SIM cards that Makhanya would use to commit his long list of kidnapping and robbery crimes targeted at young women.

Ngubane's ID was found as part of the 27 ID smart cards found in possession of Makhanya.

"The SAPS has also released the parents of one of the two suspects in the case after their statements were taken down. Police are sitting with at least twenty cases where women have come forward identifying the suspects as those that kidnapped and robbed them.

The search for Bongani Mthimkulu continues and police once again call on Mthimkhulu to hand himself over at his nearest police station," the police said on Saturday.