Somalia Cabinet Reviews Security, PM Travels to Djibouti for Official Visit

1 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Cabinet of the Federal Republic of Somalia held a special meeting today, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The session focused on a comprehensive security assessment across the country, coordination among security agencies, the role of the community in strengthening stability, and national preparedness for upcoming events, including Eid celebrations, Independence Week, and the secondary school exams.

The Cabinet hailed Somalia's historic achievement of becoming a member of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT), recognizing its significance for urban development and environmental progress.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre led a delegation to the Republic of Djibouti this afternoon, responding to an official invitation from the Djiboutian President.

Discussions between the Prime Minister and Djibouti's leadership will focus on security, economic cooperation, and the fraternal ties between the two neighboring countries and their peoples.

