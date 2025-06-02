Nigeria: Mohbad's Dad Rejects Verdict, Urges Lagos Govt to Investigate Phone Records

"Though this man is not a Yoruba, he could listen to their conversation where his wife held his shirt..."

Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer Mohbad, has called on the Lagos State Government to conduct a forensic analysis of his son's phone after rejecting the previous court verdict and insisting on further investigation in his pursuit of justice.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, relying on the DPP's legal advice, ruled that the accused persons were innocent of any involvement in Mohbad's death.

Mr Aloba approached the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja to challenge the legal advice issued by the state's Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Suing on behalf of himself and the Aloba family, Mr Aloba asked the court to nullify the legal advice that led to the discharge of four prime suspects--Abdulazeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Samson Balogun (Sam Larry), Owodunni Ibrahim (Prime Boy), and Pere Babatunde.

Filed on 13 March by Mr Aloba's counsel, Wahab Shittu, the motion ex parte seeks an order to overturn the DPP's decision.

In the same vein, during an interview with Silverbird TV on Friday, Mr Aloba stated that the testimony of a witness at court, identified as the driver who took Mohbad to a show the day before his death, left him confused about the circumstances of the case.

Confusing testimony

He stressed the need for forensic analysis of the phones belonging to those involved in the events leading up to his son's death to aid further investigation.

He said, "The witness's testimony confused me because it differs from what I have heard before. So, I was confused about that, and I will still plead with the Lagos State Government to conduct a phone forensic. The driver of the Prado jeep testified that there was no fighting between Mohbad and his friend, Prime Boy. He said Mohbad broke the glass himself, which differed from what we heard earlier: there was fighting between Mohbad and Prime Boy.

However, relying further on the driver's testimony in court, Mr Aloba claimed that the further conversation between Mohbad and his wife, Wunmi, on their way home made the case more confusing.

Disturbing conversation

He said: "On his way home, the conversations between Mohbad and his partner made the issue more serious because it turned into a heated argument between the couple. Though this man is not a Yoruba, he could listen to their conversation where his wife held his shirt and said she would destroy his career like Lil Frosh."

"The driver said he later addressed the couple to whisper with each other and stop their fight, but Mohbad did not respond, while his wife said she knows how she will handle Mohbad.

"Because they broke his glass during the fight, the driver said he waited and demanded money to repair his car. At midnight, he said people rushed out of their house, demanded his car to get drugs, but he refused because there was no fuel, and they took Mohbad's car to get the drugs.

"The driver said that his wife returned later to transfer money to repair his car, and he left. He said they called him around 9:00 a.m. that the person he drove to a show a day before was dead, and he was advised to report himself to the nearest police station," Mr Aloba explained.

Mohbad, a former Marlian Music signee, died on 12 September 2023 under unclear circumstances, leading to allegations against ex-boss Naira Marley, Sam Larry, his childhood friend Prime Boy, and his former manager. They were arrested for bullying and harassment but were later granted bail in November 2023.

Almost three years later, justice is yet to be served, and the mystery behind Mohbad's death remains unresolved, while his remains are yet to be buried.