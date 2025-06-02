Nigeria: Katsina Gov Mourns 22 Kano Athletes Killed in Road Accident, Extends Sympathies for Niger Flood

1 June 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the governments and people of Kano and Niger States over two recent tragedies -- the fatal road crash that claimed the lives of 22 young athletes from Kano, and the devastating flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Governor Radda described the Mokwa flood as a "tragic natural disaster" that has brought immense suffering to the affected communities.

"The news of the Mokwa flood disaster deeply grieves us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this unfortunate incident," the Governor said, emphasizing the need for collective solidarity during such difficult times.

He assured the Government and people of Niger State of Katsina's support, and extended condolences to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, the bereaved families, and all residents impacted by the flood. Radda also called for improved flood management systems and disaster preparedness, especially across Northern Nigeria, as the rainy season sets in.

In a separate message, Governor Radda expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident that led to the death of 22 Kano athletes and officials returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

He described the accident as a devastating loss to Nigeria's sporting community, adding that the young athletes represented the hopes and dreams of their families, Kano State, and the nation.

"This painful loss has left the entire nation in mourning. The lives of these promising young athletes were cut short in their prime, leaving an irreplaceable void in our hearts," he stated.

On behalf of the Government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda extended sincere condolences to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, the bereaved families, and the entire Kano sporting community. He also offered special prayers for the souls of the departed and strength for their families.

