Nigeria: Bandits, Boko Haram Insurgents Reside Within Many Communities in Nigeria - Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has issued a stark warning that Nigeria is currently engulfed in a severe security crisis, with bandits and Boko Haram insurgents residing openly within many communities across the country.

Sanusi made these remarks during the 60th birthday celebration of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, held in Abuja on Saturday. Speaking candidly, the Emir lamented that many Nigerians are living alongside violent criminals, underscoring that the country is no longer on the brink of crisis--it is already deeply embroiled in one.

"For all those cautioning that we should be careful before entering a crisis, please wake up. We are living with bandits and Boko Haram; we are already there," he said. "We are already in crisis; it has already happened. The question is how do we get out of it."

Highlighting the root causes of Nigeria's persistent challenges, Sanusi attributed the country's pervasive multi-dimensional poverty to the failures of its leadership. He criticized the nation's elites for being oblivious to the depth and scale of poverty afflicting millions of Nigerians.

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Emir Sanusi has long been vocal about Nigeria's deteriorating security landscape, especially in the northern regions where banditry and insurgency have become deeply entrenched threats to peace and stability.

His remarks at Amaechi's birthday celebration, as reported by Punch Online, reiterate a recurring theme in his public addresses--one that calls attention to the grim realities faced by the nation. Over the years, Sanusi has consistently linked the surge in violence and insecurity to rising poverty, widespread displacement, and the despair that grips affected communities.

By drawing attention to the everyday realities of Nigerians living amid terror and violence, the Emir's pronouncements serve as a sobering reminder to both the government and the populace of the urgent need for concerted action to restore peace and security.

As Nigeria confronts this multifaceted crisis, Sanusi's call challenges leaders to acknowledge the severity of the situation and prioritize solutions that will help the country escape the ongoing turmoil.