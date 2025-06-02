Nigeria: NNPC's Bala Wunti Bows Out After Decades of Service, Hands Over to Akpabio Essien

A former Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, has officially retired from the national oil company, handing over to the acting Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Akpabio Essien.

Wunti, who bowed out as Chief HSE Officer, was honoured during a farewell event held at the NNPC Towers in Abuja at the weekend. In an emotional speech, he reflected on his decades-long career, stating that he gave his best to the company.

He recounted his early days at the Eleme Petrochemical Complex in Rivers State as a "young, hopeful, perhaps a little naive" employee, where he first learned the values of discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

"It felt both daunting and exhilarating to step into an organisation that held so much promise and carried such tremendous responsibility for Nigeria's economy," he said.

Throughout his career, Wunti held several strategic roles, including Head of Market Research at Brass LNG, General Manager of the Efficiency Unit, and Senior Technical Adviser to the Group Managing Director. He also led NNPC's post-COVID upstream revival efforts, first at NAPIMS and later at NUIMS.

These roles, he said, laid the foundation for a new era of success within the company.

As Chief HSE Officer, Wunti oversaw several impactful projects, including the resolution of deepwater Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) arbitration, the EGTL cost dispute, and 'Operation White'--a major initiative to curb petroleum smuggling.

He also spearheaded the Kolmani Integrated Oil Development project and led the development of NNPC's 'Nigasification' strategy, advocating gas as Nigeria's transition fuel.

"These were more than just strategic projects; they represented a collective resolve to serve Nigeria and NNPC with honour and glory," he noted.

Wunti was also instrumental in NNPC's transformation into a limited liability company under the 2021 Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), a reform aimed at boosting transparency and commercial viability.

On the global front, he represented Nigeria and NNPC at key international platforms like OPEC and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), broadening his exposure to global energy diplomacy and policy-making.

In his final months as Chief HSE Officer, he led transformative projects, including: HSE rebranding; the Incident Management Reporting Application Plus (IMRA+), which replaced the limited MySafety application; the Fire Extinguisher Management System (FEMS), and the extensively updated NNPC HSE Policy and Process Guidelines (HPPG).

Wunti said his most cherished memories were not only the corporate milestones but the deep personal connections he built over the years.

"As I clear out my desk and bid my final goodbyes, I do so with a heart overflowing with gratitude," he said. "For everything I have given, I have received more."

He concluded: "Though this office may no longer carry the sound of my footsteps, I hope the imprint of my service lives on--enduring, steady, and true... This is not goodbye. It is a benediction. A trace in time that says: 'I was here. I gave my best. And I am grateful."'