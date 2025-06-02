South Africa: Chief Albert Luthuli Inquest To Resume - South African News Briefs - June 2, 2025

Chief Albert Luthuli Inquest To Resume

The reopened inquest into the death of former African National Congress (ANC) president Chief Albert Luthuli is set to resume in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, reports SABC News. The Luthuli family is challenging the original inquest ruling, which deemed his 1967 death, allegedly caused by a train accident in Groutville, accidental. The family and ANC believe the apartheid government orchestrated his death to silence his activism. New witnesses are expected to testify, including the sister of a boy who reportedly saw Chief Luthuli being assaulted near a stationary train. Isaiah Mdletshe, 70, testified that his uncle, Barnabas Mnyandu, had told him that his younger brother witnessed the assault. Albertina Luthuli, Chief Luthuli's daughter, also testified about police harassment during apartheid. The inquest is set to continue until mid-June.

No Immediate Concern Despite Low Dam Levels in South Africa

The Department of Water and Sanitation has reported that provincial dams across South Africa are currently at 56% capacity, with no significant increase despite recent rainfall, according to EWN. Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, the Western Cape's provincial head, said that while dam levels are low, there is no immediate cause for concern. She expressed confidence that dams would replenish fully by late October or November. However, Bila-Mupariwa urged residents to continue using water sparingly, noting that the current situation is not as critical as it was in past years, such as 2017 or last year.

Police Hunt Suspects After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Roodepoort

Police are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old girl, Likhina Fose, whose mutilated body was found under a shrub in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, western Johannesburg, reports SABC News. A passerby discovered the body, and the suspects remain unknown. The Tshegofatso Pule Foundation expressed shock, as the incident occurred in the same area where Pule's body was found hanging in June 2020. Pule, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was also brutally killed. The Foundation's Botlhale Modisane described the crime as "heartbreaking," questioning how someone could inflict such violence on a young girl.

More South African news