South Africa: SANEF Grieves the Passing of Renowned Editor Andrew Trench

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is saddened by the passing of respected journalist, editor, and data journalist, Andrew Trench, after he was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away on Friday night.

In recent weeks, Andrew received overwhelming support from industry colleagues and those close to him, as he also needed to pay for an expensive immunotherapy drug called Keytruda.

Andrew, married to fellow journalist and book publisher Gill Moodie, was a former editor of Daily Dispatch, News24, and a digital editor at the then Tiso Black Star (now Arena).

“Andrew was a phenomenal editor not only because he seemed to have a unique breadth of knowledge about so many things, but because he was never stingy with his knowledge.

He taught so many people, me included, how to be better editors and journalists with integrity,” said Dianne Hawker, who worked with Trench at The Times and Timeslive.

Adriaan Basson, News24 editor, said: “Andrew leaves a proud legacy of championing investigative and data journalism in South Africa. As the first investigations editor of Media24, Andrew’s team exposed the Limpopo textbook scandal and the real rogue unit inside the State Security Agency. He pioneered the use of access to information legislation to unearth government malfeasance and wasteful expenditure. As editor of News24, Trench established the first fully-fledged newsroom at South Africa’s largest digital publication. He was completely dedicated to quality journalism and never compromised on unearthing the truth. I will remember his courage and tenacity as a journalist, editor, and in his battle against cancer.

Cheri-Ann James, editor of the Daily Dispatch, said: “The Daily Dispatch newsroom is devastated at the news of Andrew’s passing. Andrew was a visionary and a trailblazer; someone who understood the need for journalism to change long before we embraced digital. His death is a loss to journalism. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Nicki Gules, News24 head of news: “Andrew was my first news editor. He was an inspiring motivator and an excellent leader. He was always in his reporters' corner, promoting their work and having their backs. Andrew was a superb journalist with uncompromising ethics. Among the big stories he reported on was the Bisho massacre in 1992, where 29 people were shot dead by the Ciskei Defence Force. Andrew was a wonderful colleague and was always available to advise those who reported to him, even long after they had left his newsroom.”

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Makhudu Sefara, the Sunday Times’ editor, said: “When I did my research for my master’s degree on media and innovation, Trench gave off much of his time and insights - a testament to his expertise and generosity. The industry is poorer without him.”

Sanef sends its condolences to Gill, Gemma, the rest of the Trench family, loved ones, colleagues, and friends.

Note to Editors:

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) is a non-profit organisation whose members are editors, senior journalists, and journalism trainers from all areas of South African media. We are committed to championing South Africa’s hard-won freedom of expression and promoting quality, ethics, and diversity in the South African media. We promote excellence in journalism by fighting for media freedom, writing policy submissions, research, and education and training programmes. Sanef is not a union.