South Africa: Closure of U.S.-Funded Cancer Clinic Further Burdens Public Hospitals

Hundreds of patients will likely be transferred from the Cervical Cancer Screening and Prevention Clinic at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

A major clinic screening for cervical cancer in Johannesburg has shut down due to funding cuts by United States earlier this year.

Doctors say state facilities are already overwhelmed, and the closure of this clinic will worsen the situation.

Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in South Africa.

Hundreds of cervical cancer patients will likely be referred to overburdened hospitals following the closure of the Cervical Cancer Screening and Prevention Clinic at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg.

Following over 20 years of operations, the clinic was forced to shut down in mid-May after losing all its funding from the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). It relied on some financial reserves to taper its activities over several months. Most clinic staff have been let go.

The clinic served women who were referred from across Johannesburg and as far as Springs. A significant part of that group lives with HIV.

"Many of these women are from underserved communities with limited access to specialist care," says Dr Mark Faesen, Specialist Gynaecologist with the Clinical HIV Research Unit (CHRU).

The clinic offered critical cervical cancer screening and follow-up services, including Pap smears and colposcopies - a cervical examination for abnormalities. The clinic was managing around 1,400 patients annually. "It served as a clinical and research hub, preventing many cancers," Faesen says.

We spoke to Zinhle (name changed) who was screened at the clinic after feeling ill for a year and who sought help at four different hospitals.

"When I got [to this clinic], I was received with a warm welcome," she says, emphasising that every step of the process was explained to her and she was made to feel comfortable. "Where else are we supposed to go?"

Zinhle says she is deeply upset that she can no longer be treated at the clinic if she needs it again.

Faesen says the clinic's closure will put immense pressure on other public hospitals offering these services, like Rahima Moosa or Chris Hani Baragwanath. This is likely to lead to longer waiting times for screening, diagnosis and treatments. "Early detection is important," Faesen says. "Without timely diagnosis, outcomes are far poorer."

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women in South Africa, and results in the most deaths. It is curable if diagnosed and treated early. A Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination also reduces the risk of cervical cancer. While low screening rates and backlogs in treatment have been long-standing across the country, Johannesburg appears to be particularly burdened. The shutdown of this clinic adds to a larger shortage of screening and treatment in Gauteng.

The Department of Health has previously stated that while it has improved vaccination efforts against cervical cancer, "screening and treatment are lagging behind". The national health policy calls for women aged 30 to 50 to be screened at least three times in their lives. Women living with HIV should be screened at least every three years.

Cervical cancer screening services are limited and overwhelmed at most public hospitals, Faesen says. "The funding cuts have a knock-on effect: increasing patient loads at the few remaining colposcopy clinics."

Lorraine Govender, the National Manager of Health Programmes at the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) says they are deeply concerned by the closure, as it is a serious setback in the ongoing fight against the disease.

"Cervical cancer is both preventable and treatable when detected early, making continued access to screening services vital ... The closure of this Johannesburg clinic must be a call to action," Govender says.

Faesen stresses the urgent need for increased funding for decentralised screening services to fill the gaps created by clinics like the one at Helen Joseph Hospital. "Equipping more public sector sites with colposcopy capability and training personnel is also essential."