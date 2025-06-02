Ethiopia: Addis Abeba's Urban Makeover - Why Governance Will Make or Break It

Addis Abeba -Ethiopia's capital, Addis Abeba, is undergoing a transformative shift in its urban landscape, one that promises cleaner streets, better green spaces, and enhanced infrastructure. At the heart of this transformation is the Corridor Development Project (CDP), an ambitious initiative launched by the Addis Abeba City Administration in 2020. The project has been lauded for its visual upgrades, from landscaped medians to pedestrian-friendly walkways, and its potential to make the city more livable. However, beneath the surface of aesthetic improvements lies a more pressing issue: governance. As the city reshapes itself, it's not enough to simply build infrastructure. The governance of these projects--how they are planned, executed, and maintained--is what will determine whether the Corridor Development Project delivers lasting economic and social value for all residents.

Before proceeding further into the discussion, it is essential to take a closer look at the Corridor Development Project. Understanding its scope and objectives will provide valuable context for the points that follow.

The CDP is more than a beautification project. It's a holistic urban renewal initiative aimed at improving the city's infrastructure and creating sustainable green spaces. It touches several key urban elements, including mobility, public space access, and environmental resilience. The project's goals include enhancing public transport systems, reducing traffic congestion, mitigating the urban heat island effect, and improving social inclusivity.

The project's key components include the development of new parks, public squares, cycling lanes, and pedestrian paths. Early successes include Friendship Square, the Meskel Square Redevelopment, and the Unity Park Extension.

Friendship Square is a riverside park that attracts more than 500 visitors each day, boosting both tourism and the local economy. This project integrates leisure with environmental health, offering residents a space to engage in outdoor activities while improving the city's air quality and mitigating urban heat.

The Meskel Square Redevelopment is a revitalization effort that cost approximately 2.6 billion birr. It has transformed a formerly congested traffic hub into a vibrant multi-use public square, featuring underground parking, event spaces, and green areas. The redevelopment significantly reduces traffic congestion and provides a hub for cultural and social events, while also offering cleaner air and a more attractive space for local businesses.

Unity Park Extension stands out as a success in its own right. Even before the expansion, Unity Park welcomed over 1,000 visitors daily, making it one of Addis Abeba's most popular tourist destinations. It offers a variety of recreational and educational experiences that serve both residents and visitors, contributing significantly to local tourism.

The CDP also includes the Riverside Green Development Project, covering over 10 kilometers along the Kebena and Little Akaki Rivers, blending flood protection with public leisure spaces. These developments have contributed to the city's resilience against flooding, offering a model for future infrastructural planning that incorporates climate change adaptation strategies.

These infrastructural developments are reshaping Addis Abeba's public spaces into a more accessible and environmentally sustainable city, promoting social inclusion and urban resilience. For instance, by mitigating urban heat islands, which raise local temperatures by 2-3°C, the green spaces in the CDP contribute to improved public health, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced ecological balance.

However, the larger question remains: Can the city's governance structure ensure that the CDP delivers these benefits equitably and sustainably?

Governance gaps

While the CDP has seen considerable success in infrastructure development, governance concerns are beginning to surface, threatening its long-term effectiveness. The biggest challenge lies in the project's management and oversight. With the scale of the changes taking place, a clear governance framework is essential for ensuring that the benefits of these projects are distributed fairly and sustainably. Unfortunately, early signs indicate that Addis Abeba's governance system is struggling to keep pace with the project's ambition.

Without a clear management plan in place, there is a risk that the hard-won achievements of the CDP will degrade over time."

From a green space management perspective, one of the most pressing concerns is the fragmented governance structure that oversees these developments. A 2022 study published in Heliyon found that only 50% of Addis Abeba's green spaces are formally managed, creating a risk that the newly developed areas will face similar neglect in the future. Without proper governance frameworks and regular oversight, these green spaces may deteriorate, losing their potential to benefit residents.

Moreover, the lack of a coherent and centralized governance mechanism for green spaces exacerbates this problem. Green spaces in the city are often overseen by a variety of different entities, including the Addis Abeba City Administration, the Addis Abeba Parks and Greenery Development Bureau, and local government offices. This fragmented oversight structure makes it difficult to coordinate efforts, set consistent standards, and allocate resources efficiently for long-term maintenance.

Another key issue that threatens the CDP's long-term success is the sustainability of green spaces and infrastructures. Addis Abeba's municipal budget is stretched thin, and there are fears that the city's rapid expansion will make it difficult to allocate adequate resources for the maintenance of these newly developed spaces. Currently, many of the city's green spaces lack proper regulation or oversight, leaving them vulnerable to neglect, vandalism, and encroachment.

Without a clear management plan in place, there is a risk that the hard-won achievements of the CDP will degrade over time, undermining the potential benefits of these spaces. A robust management system is essential to ensure that parks, cycling lanes, and public squares are maintained to the highest standards, but this remains uncertain. A dedicated authority is required to manage and regulate the city's green spaces, ensuring their long-term sustainability and accessibility to all residents.

Lessons from other African cities

Addis Abeba's governance challenges in the Corridor Development Project (CDP) are not isolated; several other African cities have encountered similar issues in their urban renewal efforts. Although the specific circumstances vary, common challenges often emerge, such as fragmented governance structures, insufficient long-term planning, poor community involvement, and inadequate coordination among different levels of government. While some cities, like Kigali in Rwanda, have effectively tackled these issues, others, such as Lagos in Nigeria, have experienced setbacks that highlight the critical role of strong governance in the success of urban renewal projects.

From Rwanda, Kigali's Green City Pilot Project offers a successful model for how governance can drive the success of an urban renewal project. By prioritizing strong governance, community involvement, and transparent decision-making, Kigali has been able to integrate green spaces and eco-friendly infrastructure while fostering community ownership. Through initiatives like Umuganda, a nationwide day of community service, Kigali has ensured active participation from residents, strengthening the project's sustainability and social inclusivity.

On the flip side, the Lagos Mega City Project in Nigeria serves as a cautionary tale. The Lekki-Epe Expressway corridor faced numerous challenges due to poor governance and fragmented coordination between federal, state, and local governments. Delays, inflated costs, and forced evictions created social unrest, with many arguing that the project overlooked community input and local needs. The Lagos case underscores the importance of cohesive governance structures that ensure accountability, transparency, and community engagement.

Cost of inaction

If the governance issues facing the Corridor Development Project (CDP) in Addis Abeba are not effectively addressed, the city risks undermining the very benefits the project was designed to deliver, potentially negating the progress made thus far. The costs of inaction could be severe and far-reaching, affecting both the immediate success of the project and the long-term sustainability of its benefits.

First, the degradation of the newly developed green spaces and public infrastructures could result in a loss of the environmental and social advantages that these spaces offer. Green spaces play a crucial role in improving air quality, mitigating the urban heat island effect, and enhancing public health. If left unmaintained due to poor governance, these spaces may deteriorate, leading to increased pollution, higher temperatures, and diminished ecological balance, which in turn could exacerbate health problems such as respiratory issues and heat-related illnesses, particularly in vulnerable communities.

If the public perceives the project as a failure due to governance issues, it could erode confidence in future urban development projects."

Second, the economic benefits derived from these projects could be significantly undermined. Well-maintained public spaces and green corridors are vital to attracting tourism, boosting local businesses, and increasing property values. If these spaces are neglected, Addis Abeba risks losing out on important economic opportunities, including tourism revenue, which the city has come to rely on with attractions like Unity Park and Friendship Square. A lack of investment in maintenance could also stifle the growth of local businesses, which benefit from the increased foot traffic and community engagement that these spaces provide. In the long term, the city could find itself less competitive as a regional hub for investment, innovation, and economic growth.

Moreover, the failure to address governance challenges could lead to a breakdown in public trust and social cohesion. When communities feel excluded from decision-making processes or see that resources are not being allocated fairly, it can lead to frustration, disillusionment, and even unrest. Inequitable access to public spaces or a lack of transparency in how funds are managed may cause tensions between different social groups, undermining the project's goal of promoting social inclusion and cohesion.

Lastly, the failure to manage and sustain the CDP could set a precedent for future urban renewal initiatives in Addis Abeba and other Ethiopian cities. If the public perceives the project as a failure due to governance issues, it could erode confidence in future urban development projects and discourage further investments in infrastructure and public spaces, ultimately hindering the city's growth and transformation.

In essence, the risks of inaction extend beyond the immediate fate of the CDP itself. They have the potential to harm the city's social, economic, and environmental fabric, preventing Addis Abeba from fully realizing the benefits of its ambitious transformation. Addressing governance challenges is not just a matter of ensuring the success of the CDP but of safeguarding the city's future and the well-being of its residents.

Path forward

For the Corridor Development Project (CDP) to realize its full potential and deliver long-term benefits, effective governance must be at the heart of its future planning. Three critical actions are needed to ensure the project remains sustainable, equitable, and responsive to the needs of all residents:

First, institutionalize green space governance. A dedicated authority should manage parks, public squares, and green corridors. This entity must have clear mandates and responsibilities, with well-defined roles to ensure consistency in governance and maintenance. Additionally, sustainable funding sources, such as municipal budgets, user fees, and public-private partnerships, should be identified to provide the necessary financial support. Transparent oversight mechanisms must be in place to track expenditures, ensure accountability, and provide public assurance that resources are being used efficiently and effectively.

Second, empower communities. Active community involvement in the management and upkeep of public spaces is essential. Research has consistently shown that community-led management leads to better maintenance, stronger social ownership, and a deeper sense of pride in the spaces. By involving local residents in the decision-making process and maintenance activities, the city can ensure that these spaces meet the evolving needs of the community. Moreover, community management can create local job opportunities, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility while strengthening social bonds, thereby contributing to overall community well-being.

Third, leverage technology. Addis Abeba can incorporate modern technologies like satellite mapping, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and digital monitoring systems to enhance public space management. These tools can help track park usage, monitor maintenance needs, and assess cleanliness in real-time, ensuring that interventions are timely and data-driven. By using these technologies, the city can optimize resource allocation, improve transparency in management, and reduce the potential for mismanagement or neglect. Technology can also help provide valuable insights into how public spaces are used, informing future urban planning and governance strategies.

By taking these three actions, Addis Abeba can ensure that the Corridor Development Project not only transforms the urban landscape but also delivers sustainable, equitable benefits for all residents. Effective governance, community involvement, and the use of technology will play key roles in securing the long-term success of the project and ensuring that the city's green spaces remain vibrant, inclusive, and resilient for generations to come.

The Corridor Development Project in Addis Abeba has the potential to transform the city into a more livable, resilient, and sustainable urban environment. However, without strong governance, effective oversight, and a clear commitment to long-term management, the project's achievements could be short-lived. By learning from both the successes and failures of other African cities, Addis Abeba can create a governance framework that ensures the project's benefits are sustained and equitably shared for generations to come. The stakes are high, and the city must act now to safeguard its investments and ensure a truly inclusive urban transformation. AS

Editor's Note: Dr. Kassahun Kelifa Suleman is an international development specialist with more than 17 years of experience working across Eastern, Southern, and Western Africa. He is the founding director of ImpactAcross Development Research and Consultancy PLC, based in Addis Abeba, where he oversees research and advisory services focused on climate, agriculture, forestry, and rural development. He can be contacted at [email protected]