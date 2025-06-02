Nigeria: National Single Window to Boost Trade Efficiency - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his commitment to the National Single Window (NSW) project, saying the initiative is already yielding positive results by boosting trade efficiency.

In a statement to mark the second anniversary of his administration, Tinubu identified key maritime and trade reforms as critical components of his economic recovery strategy, describing them as "undeniable progress" under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, Nigeria's maritime and trade environment has witnessed targeted policy reforms designed to boost exports, improve trade facilitation, and enhance global competitiveness.

He said that the NSW project, a digital platform aimed at streamlining cross-border trade, is a major milestone in easing import and export bottlenecks at Nigerian ports, adding that the initiative is already reducing delays and is expected to enhance Nigeria's position in global trade indices.

"Our National Single Window project streamlines international trade, reduces delays, and enhances Nigeria's competitiveness," Tinubu stated, emphasizing that the reforms are not just about revenue generation but also about creating an inclusive economic environment.

Tinubu also disclosed that through deliberate export incentives, the federal government is supporting Nigerian businesses to penetrate global markets. "Through export incentives, Nigerian businesses will be able to compete globally," he said.

Industry stakeholders have long linked port reforms and trade digitalization to increased efficiency in the maritime sector. The president's statement signals a continued focus on policy interventions that impact maritime logistics, customs administration, and Nigeria's regional trade posture under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

As the administration enters its third year, expectations remain high among importers, exporters, and maritime stakeholders that the ongoing reforms will translate into tangible improvements in port operations, export competitiveness, and revenue generation from the blue economy.