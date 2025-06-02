Nigerian Troops Battle Bandits in Plateau, Kill Three - Official

2 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

An army spokesperson said the troops also recovered weapons.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have killed three suspected bandits in Wase Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Samson Zhakom, the media officer of OPSH, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

Mr Zhakom, an army major, who said that the feat followed an intelligence tip, added that the troops also recovered weapons during the operations.

"Yesterday, troops of OPSH, acting on credible intelligence, conducted offensive operations at a criminal hideout along the fringes of Pinau community in Wase LGA of Plateau.

"During the operation, troops made contact with criminal elements terrorising the general area, including Pinau - Gimbi road.

"During the exchange of fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised three of the suspected bandits

"While others ran away with wounds from gunshots, troops exploited the general area and recovered one AK-47 rifle and one AK-47 magazine," he said.

Mr Zhakom said that the troops had commenced a follow-up operation to intercept the fleeing criminals.

