Somalia: U.S. Conducts Two Air Strikes Against Isis in Somalia, Says Africom

Mogadishu, Somalia, June 2 — The United States military carried out two air strikes targeting ISIS militants in Somalia late last week, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said Sunday, amid ongoing efforts to counter extremist threats in the Horn of Africa.

The strikes took place on May 31 and June 1, 2025, approximately 72 kilometers south of the port city of Bosaso in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, AFRICOM confirmed in a statement.

While no casualty figures were disclosed, the command underscored the persistent threat posed by ISIS-Somalia, noting the group's "demonstrated ability and willingness to attack U.S. forces."

"These strikes were conducted to disrupt and degrade ISIS-Somalia's operational capacity in a remote area known to be a hub for the group," the statement added.

AFRICOM said initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties and that the strikes were carried out in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.

The operations mark the latest in a series of U.S. military actions aimed at supporting Somali and regional forces in countering extremist groups, including both ISIS and the larger al-Shabaab insurgency.

ISIS-Somalia, though significantly smaller than al-Shabaab, maintains a foothold in parts of northeastern Somalia and has claimed responsibility for a series of targeted killings and bombings in recent years.