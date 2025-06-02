Somalia: U.S. Conducts Two Air Strikes Against Isis in Somalia, Says Africom

2 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia, June 2 — The United States military carried out two air strikes targeting ISIS militants in Somalia late last week, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said Sunday, amid ongoing efforts to counter extremist threats in the Horn of Africa.

The strikes took place on May 31 and June 1, 2025, approximately 72 kilometers south of the port city of Bosaso in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, AFRICOM confirmed in a statement.

While no casualty figures were disclosed, the command underscored the persistent threat posed by ISIS-Somalia, noting the group's "demonstrated ability and willingness to attack U.S. forces."

"These strikes were conducted to disrupt and degrade ISIS-Somalia's operational capacity in a remote area known to be a hub for the group," the statement added.

AFRICOM said initial assessments indicated no civilian casualties and that the strikes were carried out in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.

The operations mark the latest in a series of U.S. military actions aimed at supporting Somali and regional forces in countering extremist groups, including both ISIS and the larger al-Shabaab insurgency.

ISIS-Somalia, though significantly smaller than al-Shabaab, maintains a foothold in parts of northeastern Somalia and has claimed responsibility for a series of targeted killings and bombings in recent years.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.