Somalia: Somali Politician Abdi Barre Jibril Warns Country Being Steered Into Dangerous Path

Mogadishu, Somalia, June 2 — Prominent Somali opposition figure Abdi Barre Jibril has raised alarm over the country's worsening political crisis, accusing the current leadership of steering Somalia into a perilous and divisive direction.

In an exclusive interview with Shabelle Media, Jibril criticised the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, alleging that it has failed to foster national unity and instead is pushing the country towards fragmentation.

"Somalia is in desperate need of national salvation," Jibril said. "The leadership believes no one can stand up to them, but the opposition has shown that this is not the case -- and that the country can be redirected onto the right path."

His remarks come amid a deepening political standoff over the future electoral framework, with growing tensions between the federal government and opposition groups.

The disagreement, centred around whether the country should adopt a one-person, one-vote system or maintain the clan-based power-sharing model, has sparked widespread debate and uncertainty.

Analysts warn that the impasse could further destabilise Somalia, where political institutions remain fragile after decades of conflict and unrest.

Jibril's comments are expected to fuel ongoing debates, as opposition leaders continue to challenge what they describe as unilateral decision-making by the government.

The dispute has heightened fears of political gridlock ahead of key national decisions on governance and electoral reform.